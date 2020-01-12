We are all patiently waiting for the sequel to Psych: The Movie, cleverly titled Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, and while you wait, we've got some good news for you: Kurt Fuller will be returning as Woody in the second TV movie continuation of the USA series.

Fuller told TV Guide at the Television Critics' Association winter press tour that he'd appear in Psych 2: Lassie Come Home while promoting his CBS show, Evil. In fact, when asked whether he'd make a cameo, he replied, "More than a cameo. Woody is all over that movie like sticky on rice!"

Fuller's character, Dr. Woodrow Juniper "Woody" Strode, was introduced in Psych Season 4 as the SBPD's quirky coroner, and he frequently made appearances on the show throughout its run. He also appeared in the first movie, which aired on USA in December 2017.

Along with series stars James Roday and Dulé Hill, Fuller joins other Psych alums Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen, and Jimmi Simpson on TV Guide's list of confirmed actors for the second movie.

TV Guide has reached out to USA for comment on this story.

Psych: The Movie 2 will debut on NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, in 2020.

Kurt Fuller, Psych Photo: USA Network, NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images



(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)