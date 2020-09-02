Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are headed to Netflix. The royal couple have signed a multiyear deal with the streaming platform that will allow them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and family-oriented programming under the umbrella of their currently unnamed production company. In other words, the TV world is their oyster.

"Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," they said in a statement. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted [Sarandos, CEO] and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

While this doesn't mean you should expect to see either of them in a Suits reboot anytime soon, there's a good chance the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may appear on camera in their documentary programming. The news of their Netflix deal comes a few months after Elephant, the documentary narrated by Markle in her first foray back into the entertainment world after the couple's highly publicized exit from the House of Windsor, was released on Disney+.

The real question is... how long until we see them on Stranger Things? Or maybe as guest judges on Nailed It? Call us, Meghan and Harry, we have plenty of suggestions for you.