Preorder Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Prime Video Ahead of August 8 Release

Sony Pictures

There are a lot of things that you could say about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse--but "boring" and "bland" are not among them. Really, if you're going to pick any movie in 2023 that absolutely, positively must be seen in the highest resolution with the brightest possible HDR colors, Across the Spider-Verse is the one. With a gorgeously pieced together hodgepodge of animation styles jammed together, Spider-Verse is a visual experience unlike any other movie you've ever seen. And you can bring the Spider-Verse sequel home on digital from Amazon Prime Video and other platforms starting on August 8--and you can preorder it right now in 4K for 20 bucks, so you'll be ready the instant the film is available.

In Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales leaves his reality behind in order to join other Spider-Folks on a cross-dimensional adventure to stop a mysterious new baddie called The Spot who's destabilizing the multiverse. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Jake Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, and Karan Soni as the core Spider-People this time out, with Jason Schwartzman voicing The Spot.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse landed in theaters in May to universal acclaim and pulled in nearly $400 million at the domestic box office, which is rare territory for an animated film that wasn't produced by Disney or Pixar. Across the Spider-Verse is the middle portion of a trilogy, but the third film--Beyond the Spider-Verse--was just pulled from its 2024 release date as part of Hollywood's collective reshuffling of the release calendar in response to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

If you'd rather own Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray, you can preorder your copy now from major retailers ahead of its September 5 release.

