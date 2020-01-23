Pick of the Litter's Season 1 finale airs on Disney+ this week, and so naturally, we've got adorable puppy content for you! In this exclusive sneak peek, you can check out updates from Claire and Eva and their new guide dogs!

In previous episodes, we met Guide Dogs for the Blind clients Claire, who had just retired her guide dog and was in need of a new one, and Eva, who was getting her first guide dog ever. They were paired with Tulane and Paco, respectively, and this sneak peek gives us a fun update on their first week with their dogs.

Claire and Tulane — or Tutu as she's started to affectionately call her — seem to be getting on great, and Tulane still has all that energy to contend with. Luckily, Claire seems more than willing to indulge her new pup in some good, old-fashioned playtime. As for Eva, she's still getting used to working with a guide dog, but she and Paco are both building up trust with one another. Eva likened it to her dance class, calling Paco her new tango partner! Both ladies seem to be having a blast forming bonds, through play and practice, with their dogs.

Pick of the Litter's season finale debuts Friday, January 24 on Disney+.