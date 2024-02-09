Percy Jackson and the Olympians recently wrapped up its first season on Disney+. The live-action adaptation takes inspiration from Rick Riordan's young adult series of the same name, starring the titular Percy Jackson and his coming-of-age story. It earned high praise from many film critics. If you're not ready to leave the world of Percy Jackson, you can start reading the books or upgrade your own copy of the Lightning Thief to the brand-new Collector's Edition for just $23.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief Deluxe Collector's Edition includes a green-foiled slipcase, marker ribbon, and hardcover copy of the book with over 400 pages. The book itself features ornate designs drawn over its royal blue cover. On the inside, you can find weathered pages with stained edges for a rougher feel and 10 detailed illustrations of scenes and characters. You can currently buy it for 34 percent off on Amazon.



You can also consider the Percy Jackson paperback box set that includes the first five books from The Lightning Thief to The Last Olympian plus a full-size poster illustrated by John Rocco, the original artist for all Percy Jackson book covers and illustrations. The five-book set is a whopping 40 percent off, down to $27 from the original $45. This particular box set also comes in a studier hardcover version for $66. These sets are worth considering if you want to catch up on official Percy Jackson lore in time for season two. If you'd rather have more pictures than words, you can read the graphic novels instead.

Percy Jackson Graphic Novels

Amazon is currently running buy one, get one 50% off special on a wide assortment of books, games, movies, and more. The new Collector's Edition of The Lightning Thief is eligible for this deal, as are both box sets and a couple of the graphic novels.

You can watch the full first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ right now.



