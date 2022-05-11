Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+: Premiere Date, Spoilers, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Join or Sign In
It's time to brush up on your Greek mythology. A brand new adaptation of Rick Riordan's wildly popular Percy Jackson books is coming to Disney+, this time as a TV show. Production is underway on Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
The five-book middle-grade series centers on Percy, a 12-year-old boy who discovers he's the son of a Greek god. He winds up at a summer camp for fellow demigods, where he learns more about his lineage and how to use his newfound powers. But when Percy is framed for stealing Zeus's lightning bolt, he and his friends embark on a frantic journey to find the real thief to prevent an all-out war between the gods.
The story was previously adapted for the big screen over a decade ago with Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its sequel, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters; the movies performed well at the box office but were widely panned by critics, and the scripts were publicly criticized by Riordan himself, who said he refused to watch the films because he didn't want to see his "life's work going through a meat grinder." Fortunately, Riordan is deeply involved with the new series, which he promises will be a more faithful adaptation, and he frequently shares optimistic updates on his website.
Here's everything we know so far about Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.
The casting announcement for the series' three young leads was widely celebrated, with many fans sharing GIFs and fan art online to express their excitement. But a small group responded by criticizing the casting of 12-year-old Leah Sava Jeffries, who is Black, as Annabeth Chase, who is described as white in the novels, and attacking the young actress on TikTok, resulting in her account being banned.
On Tuesday, May 10, Rick Riordan condemned the backlash as racist and defended the actress as "perfect" for the role. "If you have a problem with this casting," Riordan wrote on his website, "take it up with me. You have no one else to blame. … We should be able to agree that bullying and harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong."
He added, "You refuse to believe me, the guy who wrote the books and created these characters, when I say that these actors are perfect for the roles because of the talent they bring and the way they used their auditions to expand, improve, and electrify the lines they were given. Once you see Leah as Annabeth, she will become exactly the way you imagine Annabeth, assuming you give her that chance, but you refuse to credit that this may be true. You are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks. She is a Black girl playing someone who was described in the books as white. Friends, that is racism."
Riordan also praised Jeffries' acting chops, writing, "Leah brings so much energy and enthusiasm to this role, so much of Annabeth's strength. She will be a role model for new generations of girls who will see in her the kind of hero they want to be."
Jeffries also spoke out against the harassment in an Instagram Live video, saying, "To whoever is hating, stop doing that. I know you think that's gonna hurt me, though… it's not. You're just wasting time. I'm still confident in myself. Everyone else is confident, everyone else is happy for me. So don't try to bring me down. It's not gonna work."
And former Annabeth actress Alexandra Daddario also expressed her support for Jeffries on Twitter, writing, "Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!!"
Unlike the 20th Century Fox Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief movie and its sequel, the new Disney+ Percy Jackson and the Olympians show set out to cast actors in the same age range as the characters described in the first book — about 12 years old. (When the first movie was released in 2010, Logan Lerman was 18, Alexandra Daddario was 24, and Brandon T. Jackson was 26.) "The goal is to stay true to the original story and have Percy's character age from 12 to 16 over the course of the TV series, assuming of course we are lucky enough to make all five seasons," Rick Riordan wrote in a blog post announcing a preliminary casting call in April 2021.
Percy: A year after casting began, Riordan and Disney announced that Walker Scobell, who is 13 years old, will play Percy Jackson. Scobell previously starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix film The Adam Project, and will appear on the big screen later in 2022 in Secret Headquarters, a superhero film also starring Owen Wilson, Michael Peña, and Jesse Williams. "It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson," Riordan wrote in a blog post announcing Scobell's casting. Scobell was already a "super-fan" of the books and happened to be wearing an orange Camp Half-Blood T-shirt when Riordan surprised him with the casting news.
Annabeth: In May 2022, it was announced that Leah Sava Jeffries will play Annabeth Chase, the brilliant strategist, and daughter of the Greek goddess Athena who teams up with Percy at Camp Half-Blood and beyond. The 12-year-old actress previously appeared on the small screen in Empire and Rel, and is starring alongside Idris Elba and Shartlo Copley in the upcoming movie Beast, which premieres in August 2022. "She is a brilliant actor who can break our hearts, make us laugh, and have us cheering for her all in the same scene," Riordan wrote in a post announcing Jeffries' casting. "Leah is exactly the way I imagined Annabeth in the books: smart, strong, and courageous, a true daughter of Athena who has zero patience for the foolishness of a certain Seaweed Brain. Watching her act with Walker and Aryan, I saw Annabeth Chase come to life. As soon as you see her on the screen, you will know what I mean. The Wise Girl has arrived!"
Grover: In May 2022, it was announced that Aryan Simhadri will play Grover Underwood, Percy's best friend and protector who happens to be a satyr. Simhadri, who is 15 years old, is no stranger to Disney, having previously starred in the 2022 remake of Cheaper by the Dozen on Disney+. He has about 20 more credits, appearing in the likes of SEAL Team, Will & Grace, and Adventure Time: Distant Lands. "He had me laughing out loud with his delivery and timing," Riordan wrote in the casting announcement. "He has a mixture of sweetness, humor, and internal toughness that is perfect for our favorite satyr."
Casting for other characters — including Zeus, Poseidon, Athena, Sally Jackson, Chiron, Medusa, and more — has yet to be announced.
Rick Riordan, who wrote the Percy Jackson novels as well as multiple spin-offs, is serving as an executive producer on Percy Jackson and the Olympians and co-wrote the pilot with Jonathan Steinberg (Black Sails). Steinberg will also serve as showrunner. James Bobin (Dora and the Lost City of Gold,The Flight of the Conchords) has been tapped to direct the pilot.
In a post on his website, Riordan described his first week at the studios, including planning action sequences, watching the young trio of actors work on swordplay and stunts, and location scouting in Vancouver.
No Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer has been released yet, since production is still in the early stages. But Riordan released a short title card teaser on his TikTok ahead of a Disney shareholders' meeting in December of 2020. The teaser featured the show's title and imagery from the Percy Jackson book covers.
Disney+ has yet to announce a release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and production on the TV show is still in the early stages, with the main trio's casting only just announced in May 2022. Fans probably will have to wait until the summer of 2023 at the earliest to see the lightning thief in action. The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will contain a total of eight episodes, according to Riordan.
After the Percy Jackson series premieres, new episodes will likely be released weekly rather than all at once. Historically, Disney+ has adopted a weekly release schedule for big franchise shows like Loki and Moon Knight, as well as for kids' programming likeThe Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be released on Disney+, which also boasts the full Marvel and Star Wars catalogs, as well as Disney and Pixar animation, Disney Channel originals, and more Disney Plus-exclusive series and movies. You can subscribe for $8 per month or $80 per year, or you can bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for $14 per month.