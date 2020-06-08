Ready to return to Camp Half-Blood? Percy Jackson and the Olympians author Rick Riordan announced on Twitter recently that a Percy Jackson TV series is headed to Disney+, and this time it will be a faithful adaptation of the series.

What we know so far about the upcoming series is limited, but TV Guide can confirm that Disney+ is adapting the young adult book series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, starting with the first novel, The Lightning Thief. "We are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in Season 1," Riordan wrote on Twitter as a followup to the announcement. He also reassured fans that he plans to be a very active participant in the creation of this new series.

The novels follow a young boy named Percy Jackson, who finds out that not only is his father a Greek god — Poseidon — but the master of the sea is one the most powerful gods on in Greek mythology. Percy finds himself accused of stealing Zeus' famed lightning bolt, launching him and his friends on a desperate search for the bolt and the real thief. The only problem? Every monster in the world thinks Percy has the bolt and they're not afraid to come for it, and him.

The book series was previously adapted into a feature film in 2010 starring Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson, but the movie and its sequel were not well-received by fans of the books or by the author. Riordan has never been shy about his distaste for the film franchise, but he promised the TV show will not make the same mistakes as the films.

"To you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment," Riordan tweeted about the films. "To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon."

So far, there is no casting news or expected premiere date for this series.