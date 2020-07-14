There's more bad news for Roku or Amazon Fire smart TV users: Peacock, the new Comcast-backed streaming service, won't be available on either of those devices when it launches on July 15. NBCUniversal's Peacock joins HBO Max, 2020's other major new streaming service, in unavailability on the two most popular streaming devices, as Roku and Amazon and Comcast and HBO Max's parent company WarnerMedia have been unable to come to a carriage deal.

Roku and Amazon Fire together make up 70 percent of the streaming device market, according to TV Guide's sister publication CNET, and they are separately holding out for better terms with Peacock and HBO Max, while the streaming services have chosen to go to market without deals in place.

"When it comes to Peacock, we've got a very long-term strategy and vision for what we're bringing to market," Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal's Digital Enterprises, told CNET. "It's not a sprint, it's a marathon for us." Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager of WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer products, told CNET that the company has HBO Max apps ready to go for both Roku and Amazon Fire TV when the deals are eventually made.

According to Variety, a major sticking point in WarnerMedia's negotiation is that it wants to remove HBO from being available as an add-on through Amazon Prime Video and the Roku Channel, which the platforms are resisting, as well as disagreements over ad inventory and resale rights. CNBC reports that Peacock's primary sticking points with Roku are over ad inventory.

Peacock: Everything to Know About the NBCUniversal Streaming Service

Peacock will be available on Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, get Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost. Starting the week of July 20, Peacock will be available Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Peacock will have three tiers: an ad-supported free tier with over 13,000 hours of content and access to current-season NBC shows a week after broadcast; an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, with 20,000 hours of content and access to current shows in a shorter time frame, as well as access to Peacock's originals; and an ad-free version of the premium tier for $9.99/month.