It may not have the coolest name, but Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, will definitely be worth checking out when it debuts on July 15. The streamer, which comes in both free, ad-supported and ad-free paid subscription plans, will be the future on-demand home of The Office and several other NBC classics, but we know that alone won't be enough to pull us away from its competition. No, we also need to know about the original series the streamer has in store.

We've rounded up all the trailers for Peacock's original series, including reboots of Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster, new shows starring David Schwimmer and Emmy Rossum, adaptations of classic sci-fi novels, and the next movie in the Psych saga. Take a look at the trailers below and figure out whether Peacock will be strutting its stuff in your living room this month.

Everything you need to know about Peacock, NBC's New Streaming Service





Angelyne





A.P. Bio





Brave New World





The Capture





Cleopatra in Space





Curious George





In Deep with Ryan Lochte





Intelligence





Lost Speedways





Madagascar: A Little Wild

This teaser will make you move it, move it. #MadagascarALittleWild is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/kqrFc3FF6v — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020





Psych 2: Lassie Come Home





Punky Brewster





Saved by the Bell





Where's Waldo?

Peacock is now available for Comcast customers, but will launch globally on Wednesday, July 15.