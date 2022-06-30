Peacock Highlights: 5 Shows and Movies You Won't Want to Miss in July 2022

If you haven't checked out Peacock yet, now is the time. The streaming service has loaded its library with full seasons of shows, newly released movies, and originals, including over 10,000 hours of free content. Here are some of the best new shows and movies streaming now and coming soon to Peacock.

Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Peacock.

Downton Abbey: A New Era



Streaming Now

Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey: A New Era Universal Pictures

Family secrets come to light and talkies replace silent movies in the newest installment of the Crawly family saga. There's a movie being filmed at Downton and there are mixed reactions from the family, namely the Dowager (Dame Maggie Smith) with one of her character's classic one-liners, "I thought the best thing about films is that I couldn't hear them." With Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) keeping watch over the estate, the rest of the family heads to the south of France to see the villa the Dowager has inherited, to the surprise of everyone around her. It's all the soapy drama Downton fans know and love and another charming chapter for the family we're all invested in.. -Jess Barnes

The Bad Guys

Streaming Friday, July 1

The Bad Guys DreamWorks

The biggest animated movie of 2022 so far comes to Peacock after a successful theatrical run. The good-natured comedy is about a gang of anthropomorphic animals with bad reputations — a wolf, a shark, a snake, a tarantula, and a piranha — who decide to stop being bad and start being good. The voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, and Awkwafina, and it has a really cool, Into the Spiderverse-influenced animation style. -Liam Mathews

The Northman

Streaming Now

Alexander Skarsgard, The Northman Aidan Monaghan/Focus Features

The Northman is a brutal revenge epic based on the Scandinavian myth that inspired Hamlet and comes from visionary director Robert Eggers, who makes the most of the first big studio budget of his career. It stars insanely ripped Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, a Viking prince who devotes his life to getting revenge on his uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang) for murdering his father, King Aurvindil (Ethan Hawke). Fun trivia: Nicole Kidman, who played Skarsgård's wife in Big Little Lies, plays his mom here. It's a visual marvel that's one of the most unique action movies in years. -Liam Mathews

The Resort

Three Episodes Streaming Now and New Episodes Streaming Weekly

Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper in The Resort

Some people just can't go on vacation and enjoy themselves without getting involved in solving a murder mystery. That's what happens to a couple (played by Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper) in the mystery-comedy The Resort after their vacation to the Yucatan is interrupted when one of them finds a major clue to a missing persons case that happened 15 years earlier. It's got The White Lotus vibes with a little more mystery, features a standout cast that includes Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, Dylan Baker, and Debby Ryan, and comes from Andy Siara, who gave us the excellent time-loop film Palm Springs. -Tim Surette

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Season 2)

Streaming Now

The cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two Peacock

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiered in 2021 as a Peacock original series. The show featured some of the most memorable women from the Real Housewives franchise, reflecting on their time on the show and hashing out some unresolved issues with each other, with the beaches of Turks and Caicos as the backdrop. The show is back with a new cast of fan-favorite housewives including Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin of The Real Housewives of New York City, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and a new location at Dorinda's iconic home in the Berkshires but the same promise of plenty of drama in every episode. -Jess Barnes

