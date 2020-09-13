Now Playing Parks And Recreation Series Explained By Someone Who's Never Seen It

The Parks and Recreation cast just can't stop reuniting for a cause. A few months after reprising their beloved characters in a special quarantine episode that raised money for COVID-19 relief, this time, the gang is getting back together again for a virtual fundraiser to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Jim O'Heir, and series co-creator Mike Schur are on deck to participate in the event, which is being called "A Parks and Rec Town Hall" and will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. The town hall promises special guests (which means we could potentially be seeing more members of the cast) as well as a Q&A, and to get access all fans need to do is donate a minimum of $1 to the Wisconsin Democratic Party. RSVP details can be found here.

News of the Parks and Rec reunion comes after another iconic cast announced a reunion in support of same political group. The Princess Bride crew are getting back together at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 for a virtual table read of the 1987 film's script. Those participating include Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal, Carole Kane, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, and director Rob Reiner, as well as special guests, and it will all be followed by a cast Q&A moderated by Patton Oswalt. It seems that there's no sign of these virtual cast reunions slowing down, but we're not complaining.