Big news for the #Bonghive! Director Bong Joon Ho's Best Picture winner Parasite will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, April 8, the streaming service announced Monday. Hulu will be the exclusive subscription streaming home of the South Korean smash, as part of distributor Neon's pact with the streaming service.

Parasite won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best International Feature at the Academy Awards earlier this month, becoming the first film not in English to win Best Picture. The black comic thriller tells the story of the odd relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan as the Kims infiltrate the home and lives of the Parks, with disastrous results. It stars Choi Woo-shik, Song Kang-ho, Jang Hye-jin, and Park So-dam. An English-language limited series adaptation is currently in the works at HBO.

2020 Oscars: How to Stream Every Winning and Nominated Movie

Parasite is currently available to purchase via most of the pay-as-you-go streaming services, like Amazon, YouTube, and Vudu. It will be available on Hulu starting Wednesday, April 8.