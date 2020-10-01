Spooky season has officially begun and several networks have begun to announce their programming offerings. Paramount Network will also be a go-to destination for your October musings with its Killer Classics lineup. Each Saturday of the month will be a new marathon with spooky and murderous classics to help get you in the mood for the season.

TV Guide has your exclusive first look at the lineup with a trailer narrated by Tim Curry, who will be the center of the event's final marathon. Fan favorites like The Addam's Family, Clue, Child's Play are all part of the proceedings, along with some unexpected films like Jurassic Park, The Dark Knight, and Star Trek: Beyond part of the lineup too. Check out the themed marathon list below.

Each marathon runs from 8am - 4pm ET/PT.

Oct. 3: Superstar-Action-Hero Saturday featuring The Expendables Franchise, Man on Fire, Gone in 60 Seconds

Oct. 10: Creepy-Kooky-Ooky-thon featuring Addams Family, Addams Family Values, Clue, The Witches of Eastwick, Groundhog Day

Oct. 17: Other-worldly Adventure-thon featuring The Dark Knight, Twilight, Star Trek: Beyond, Arrival

Oct. 24: Hair-raising Adventure-thon featuring Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park franchises

Oct. 31 The Iconic Tim Curry Trinity featuring Clue (35th anniversary), Stephen King's It (30th anniversary), and Rocky Horror Picture Show (45th anniversary)

Nov. 1: – Blood-Sucking Sunday featuring the Twilight franchise