The final season is almost here
Ozark will kick off its final season this month when Ozark Season 4: Part 1 debuts on Jan. 21. (The second half of Season 4 will come at a later date.) Season 3 ended on a tense note, with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) fully embedding themselves into the cartel life after Ben's (Tom Pelphrey) "untimely" death. Ruth (Julia Garner) officially split from the Byrdes after their betrayal, and that has made a huge mess to clean up. All we know is that "no one is getting out clean."
Ozark fans have been left with so many burning questions: Will Ruth ever forgive Marty and Wendy after Ben's death? Will Marty and Wendy ever be able to go legit? Is being in bed with Navarro actually going to help the Byrdes? What does Darlene (Lisa Emery) have up her sleeve in this final season? There's so much more to discover, and TV Guide is gathering clues for what's to come.
The full-length Ozark Season 4 trailer was released on Jan. 6. The trailer reveals that Marty and Wendy think they have an out when it comes to their obligations to the Navarro cartel, but doing the cartel's bidding will absolutely put them in direct conflict with Ruth. What's even shadier is that even the Byrde kids are getting involved in the action now, and that is just going to make this all so much messier.
The trailer came after a teaser for the final season was released in November.
The first Season 4 teaser trailer was a reminder of just how much has gone wrong for and around this dysfunctional family. In it, Marty contemplates how every action leads to reactions and creates a snowball effect as the trauma of the show is rewound.
Netflix announced in October via an ominous teaser that Ozark Season 4: Part 1 will premiere on Friday, Jan. 21.
Jason Bateman revealed a sneak peek of Ozark Season 4, Part 1 during Netflix's TUDUM festival in September 2021. The first look features the Byrdes cleaning off blood from their faces and clothes at what looks like Navarro's mansion. Yeah, seems like they are in this cartel life for real.
Several new cast members were added to Season 4 in November of 2020, per Deadline. Alfonso Herrera will play Javi Elizonndro, a member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between playing the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle's cartel. Adam Rothenberg joins as Mel Sattem, a cop who fell from grace who now works as a P.I.. Veronica Falcón and Ali Stroker will play the sister of a drug cartel leader and an old friend of Ruth's, respectively.
Felix Solis, who plays Omar Navarro, and Damian Young, who plays Jim Rettelsdorf, were promoted to series regulars for Season 4.
Bruno Bichir (Narcos) as Navarro's priest, CC Castillo (Outer Banks) as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero, and Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit) as Clare Shaw, CEO of a prominent pharmaceutical company, were added to the season as recurring characters.
Bateman, Linney, Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora are all returning for the new season as well.
Ozark Season 4: Part 1 premieres Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, on Netflix.
The first three seasons of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix.