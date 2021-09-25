Ozark Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Everything You Need to Know

Join or Sign In
The Byrdes are getting dirty
The Byrdes are returning to Netflix for one final season of Ozark. The crime-thriller series was picked up for a fourth and final season in July 2020 and is currently in production to bring new episodes to fans in 2022. The season can't get here soon enough because we have so many questions after Season 3.
Will Ruth (Julia Garner) ever forgive Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) after Ben's (Tom Pelphrey) death? Will Marty and Wendy ever be able to go legit? Is being in bed with Navarro actually going to help the Byrdes? What does Darlene (Lisa Emery) have up her sleeve in this final season? There's so much more to discover, and with months to go until Season 4 arrives, TV Guide is gathering clues for what's to come.
Well, things are going to be bloody for Marty and Wendy. Jason Bateman revealed a sneak peek of Ozark Season 4, Part 1 during Netflix's TUDUM festival on Sept. 25, which features the couple cleaning off blood from their faces and clothes at what looks like Navarro's mansion. Yeah, seems like they are in this cartel life for real.
No official premiere date for Ozark has been released yet, but we know Season 4 is coming in 2022. Bateman confirmed during TUDUM that the show is still in production and the super-sized season will come in two parts, with seven episodes in each season.
Several new cast members were added to Season 4 in November of 2020, per Deadline. Alfonso Herrera will play Javi Elizonndro, a member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between playing the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle's cartel. Adam Rothenberg joins as Mel Sattem, a cop who fell from grace who now works as a P.I.. Veronica Falcón and Ali Stroker will play the sister of a drug cartel leader and an old friend of Ruth's, respectively.
Felix Solis, who plays Omar Navarro, and Damian Young as Jim Rettelsdorf, were promoted to series regulars for Season 4.
Bruno Bichir (Narcos) as Navarro's Priest, CC Castillo (Outer Banks) as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero, and Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit) as Clare Shaw, CEO of a prominent pharmaceutical company, were added to the season as recurring characters.
Bateman, Linney, Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora are all returning for the new season as well.
The first three seasons of Ozark are now available to stream on Netflix.