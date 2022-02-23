Join or Sign In
Ruth is ready for revenge
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Ozark Season 4 Part 1. Read at your own risk!]
The final episodes of Ozark are coming sooner than fans expected, which is a relief, because we've been stressed since the cliffhanger that ended Season 4 Part 1. Ruth (Julia Garner) called out the Byrdes on their really crappy tendency to ruin her life, most recently by teaming up with a headstrong cartel boss who killed her favorite cousin. After discovering Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) and Darlene (Lisa Emery) shot dead in Darlene's house, Ruth ambushed Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) and demanded to know who did it. Marty reluctantly told her it was Javi, the new leader of the Navarro cartel, and now Ruth is hell-bent on revenge, even if it will likely end in her getting killed.
Netflix has released a teaser for the final episodes that suggests Ruth knows the odds are stacked against her, but what else does she have to live for when the Langmores have essentially been wiped out? As for the Byrdes, we still have a lot of questions about how they ended up in the car crash that started Season 4, how Wendy is going to get herself out of hot water with that private detective looking into her brother's "disappearance," and whether the whole family is going down for money laundering at any point. Luckily, we only have a couple more months to wait to find out what's next.
Here's everything we know about Ozark Season 4 Part 2 so far.
Ozark will return for its final episodes on Friday, April 29 on Netflix.
To announce the premiere date, Netflix released a teaser trailer for Season 4 Part 2 on Feb. 23.
Several new cast members were added to Season 4 in November 2020. Alfonso Herrera joined as Javi Elizonndro, a member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between ambition and playing the obedient lieutenant. He has now taken over his uncle's cartel. Adam Rothenberg joined as Mel Sattem, a private detective with a much too keen interest in the Byrdes. Veronica Falcón and Ali Stroker played the sister of a drug cartel leader and an old friend of Ruth's, respectively.
Felix Solis, who plays Omar Navarro, and Damian Young, who plays Wendy's political advisor Jim Rattelsdorf, were promoted to series regulars for Season 4.
CC Castillo (Outer Banks) joined the cast as new Sheriff Leigh Guerrero, who is not open to bribes from the town's more nefarious citizens. Meanwhile, Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit) was added to the cast as Clare Shaw, the CEO of a prominent pharmaceutical company who reluctantly gets in bed with the Byrdes because she needs their heroin supply for a miracle drug her company supplies.
The first three and a half seasons of Ozark are now streaming.