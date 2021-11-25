Join or Sign In
We're ready to go back to Fraser's Ridge!
Outlander has had a longer hiatus between Season 5 and Season 6 than any other hiatus the show has gone on, so it's been tough for fans of the Starz romance series. However, as we get closer to the Season 6 premiere date in March, more and more info is coming out about the season that has us so excited to be heading back to Fraser's Ridge.
The last time we saw the Frasers, Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) went through the time portal only to end up right back in 18th century North Carolina. When they returned to Fraser's Ridge, they discovered that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) had been kidnapped. Roger joined the rescue mission with Jamie (Sam Heughan), and while the search party found Claire alive, she had been through unthinkable trauma at the hands of her captors.
Claire reunited with her family and returned to the Ridge to begin the healing process, but it's clear that what happened to her at the end of the season will have a lasting impact on her going forward. Season 6 of Outlander will be based on the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon's bestselling Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. Jamie will still be under pressure to unite the men on his land in the name of King George as the Revolutionary War looms ahead, but even more pressing in the upcoming season will be the newspaper clipping from the future that brought Bree back to the past in the first place to warn her parents they are fated to die in a horrible fire.
What else can we expect from Outlander Season 6? Here's everything we know about the upcoming season.
The Outlander opening credits are getting a makeover for Season 6. The show's theme song is still "The Skye Boat Song," but the singers and mood of the song have changed to fit every season. Season 6's rendition is a duet between a man and a woman and features new imagery like a bald eagle and a more extensive look at Fraser's Ridge. This is the first time that Outlander has featured a male's voice in the opening credits.
Droughtlander officially has an end date. Outlander returns for Season 6 on Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c across all Starz platforms. The premiere will be 90 minutes long. Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander novels, announced the premiere date on Nov. 22 at the launch event for the latest book in the series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.
Outlander delivered the first footage from Season 6 during a panel at NYCC on Saturday, Oct. 9, confirming that "the storm," better known as the American Revolutionary War, is heading to Fraser's Ridge in the new season. While the arrival of minutemen at Jamie and Claire's doorstep was tense, the teaser also teed up plenty of romance and drama for our favorite Outlander couples.
The NYCC panel also came with a new Season 6 poster proclaiming the new season tagline: Come What May.
Outlander Season 6 is adding three new cast members into the mix for the season! The Christie family is heading to the Ridge to stir things up. Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) is a former Ardsmuir prisoner like Jamie, who comes to Fraser's Ridge looking for a place to settle with his family, but he's the leader of a Protestant group that has some very strong opinions about how things should be done. His son Allan (Alexander Vlahos) shares a lot of those views and is very protective of his family. Meanwhile, Tom's daughter Malva (Jessica Reynolds) is fascinated by Claire and her "modern" way of doing things. Her curiosity upsets her brother and father and puts Malva in a difficult spot between what she wants to do and what her family expects of her.
Your favorites will return for the new season. Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, and Rankin will all be back, along with John Bell as Young Ian, Cesar Domboy as Fergus, and Lauren Lyle as Marsali. Additional cast members for Season 6 are still to be announced.
News that Outlander Season 6 had officially wrapped production was announced on June 1, 2021, in celebration of World Outlander Day. The announcement came with sneak peek photos of the upcoming season, set to debut in early 2022.
The Outlander cast and crew previously went back into production in February 2021. The show was originally supposed to begin filming in the spring of 2020 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Starz announced that production had resumed in February with a cute video of everything being set up.
Outlander Season 6 will be 8 episodes long, shorter than the average Outlander season, with Season 7 being extended to make up for it.
Outlander Season 6 premieres Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c on all Starz platforms.
Outlander Seasons 1-5 are on the Starz app, and Seasons 1-4 can be streamed on Netflix. The series can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video or Hulu with a Starz add-on subscription.