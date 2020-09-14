Remember the beginning of Outlander Season 5, before Roger (Richard Rankin) almost died by hanging, or Brianna (Sophie Skelton) executed her Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers), or Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was kidnapped by vengeful colonists? One of the series' most harrowing seasons actually began on a very happy note: Bree and Roger's wedding.

TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek at a feature on the Season 5 DVD set that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look of that special day for the couple and what made the episode such an emotional and happy one for the cast.

"As we always know with Brianna and Roger, there always these huge ups and downs in their relationship. It's just a wonderful thing to see them as new parents and navigating that together," Skelton gushes in the clip. "It just makes them a stronger team I think."

Rankin agrees that the wedding episode really shows what makes Bree and Roger such a formidable couple after everything they've been through together. "You really get to see what supports them, what holds them up, why they love each other, why they work what makes them strong, because they are strong in spite of some of their arguments and flair of tempers they've had," he shares. "You should be rooting for them, I think, because we've seen how much they mean to each other and how much their family means to them as well."

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Of course, no one may have been more in their feelings about Bree and Roger getting married than Jamie (Sam Heughan), who never expected to be part of the magical day.

"Episode 1 is really emotional for Jamie especially. He never thought he'd thought he lost. He never thought that he would be there on her wedding day," Heughan explains. "He could never have dreamt to have walked her down the aisle, so it's for him it's a really special day."

You can check out the rest of the special feature when the Outlander Season 5 Collector's Edition Blu-Ray and DVD set becomes available on Tuesday, Sept. 15.