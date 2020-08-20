Outlander Season 5 ended months ago, and with a global pandemic keeping the arrival of Season 6 up in the air, it seemed like it might be an endless amount of time before we got more Fraser content. Never fear, the cast, executive producer Maril Davis, and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon have teamed up for a four-part series to take you behind the scenes of your favorite show.

The series kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 23 on the Outlander Collector Facebook Page, with "Book Corner with Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis," in which the author and executive producer discuss adapting the series from Gabaldon's bestselling novels, answer fan questions, and Gabaldon will preview the upcoming ninth book in the series.

In Episode 2, "A Taste of Outlander," airing a week later, Lauren Lyle and John Bell join Theresa Carle-Sanders, author of Outlander Kitchen, to make a "historically inspired" dish of fish and chips. Ugh, we are already hungry. It's all about the tunes for Episode 3 as Outlander composer Bear McCreary and singer Raya Yarbrough breakdown their favorite musical moments over the past five seasons. Plus, Maria Doyle Kennedy gives a special at-home performance of "Flowers of the Forest."

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Finally, on Sunday, Sept. 13, Caitrona Balfe and Sam Heughan reunite to catch up, share their favorite moments from the show, and answer fan questions from around the world. Knowing those two, it'll probably get saucy, so it's something Outlander fans cannot afford to miss.

The End of Summer Series is being released to support Doctors Without Borders, an international non-profit organization that is on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and other dangerous health threats. Not only will each episode give fans a chance to "hang out" with the people responsible for making the show, each part will also have a sneak peek at an original scripted "Outlander Untold" scene featuring fan-favorite characters, to be available when the fifth season arrives on Blu-ray™, DVD, digital and limited Collector's Edition on September 15.

Are you ready to take a break from Droughtlander? We definitely are.