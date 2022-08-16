Join or Sign In
We're patiently waiting for the arrival of Outer Banks Season 3. It's been more than a year since the Netflix drama aired its second season, and anticipation is high for what John B. (Chase Stokes) and his treasure-hunting friends will be up to next. The Season 2 finale left us with quite the big reveal: After our favorite Pogues survived a shootout aboard the Coastal Venture and narrowly escaped on a lifeboat, we learned that John B's dad, Big John (Charles Halford) is alive. Will we see a father-and-son reunion in Outer Banks Season 3?
Set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the series follows a group of teen Pogues, who are, as John B. describes, the "lowest member of the food chain." John B. and his friends embark on a journey to seek the truth behind his father's disappearance and must face off against the rival Kooks, as what begins as a curious quest transforms into a deadly treasure hunt.
Season 1 of Outer Banks premiered in April 20, 2020 and its second installment was released July 30, 2021. Here's everything we know so far about Outer Banks Season 3.
In an interview with Metacritic, Elizabeth Mitchell — who plays the scheming Carla Limbrey in the series — teased what's to come for her character. "I do get to hang out with Big John (Charles Halford) quite a bit, which is lovely, because he's terrific," Mitchell said. The final scene of Outer Banks Season 2 teased this partnership, since Big John told Limbrey he would help her find the shroud with healing powers if she agreed to help his son John B. "I don't know if you'd call it 'teaming up,' but they are indeed together a great deal of the time, especially in the first part." Of course, Limbrey has proven herself to be someone who can't be trusted — she killed her half-brother in Season 2. "I don't know that Limbrey is really a team player, let's just say that," Mitchell said.
On Feb. 28, Outer Banks' official accounts posted photos announcing that production on Season 3 has begun.
On June 23, Netflix announced new cast members joining the next season. Andy McQueen plays Carlos Singh, described as a "a ruthless Caribbean Don on a treasure hunt of his own." McQueen will be joined by Lou Ferrigno Jr., who plays Singh's top security officer. Season 3 will also star Fiona Palomo as Sofia, who Netflix says is "a self-identified pogue who forms a close connection to Rafe."
In addition to Chase Stokes, series regulars Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten are all returning for Outer Banks Season 3. According to Deadline, Carlacia Grant, who plays Cleo, the newest addition to the central Pogues friend group, has been upped to series regular.
No official release date has been announced for Season 3.
Similar to Season 1, Outer Banks Season 2 ended with a near-death experience for the Pogues. Much of the Netflix show's second installment followed John B., Sarah, JJ, Kiara, and Pope as they tried to locate and retrieve the lost Cross of Santo Domingo. The season finale saw the crew secretly board the ship the Coastal Venture and attempt to take the cross. They failed after a chaotic shootout, and escaped on a lifeboat. Though the Pogues once again left empty-handed, the episode ended on a positive note as they celebrated being together and in safety — for now.
The first two seasons of Outer Banks are available to stream.