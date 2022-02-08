We are inching closer toward the 94th Academy Awards, and the nominees for this year's Oscars have been unveiled. Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog received nods in 12 categories, the most of any film, while Denis Villeneuve's Dune followed close behind with 10. Both movies were nominated for Best Picture, along with Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story.

The pandemic has prompted many changes to the movie industry, but the big screen has brought us no shortage of stories that are imaginative, provocative, and transportive in the past year. In March, many of these films will be recognized at the 2022 Oscars, held at Dolby Theatre.

Here's everything we know so far about the 2022 Oscars.

When are the 2022 Oscars?



The 94th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 27. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who is hosting the 2022 Oscars?

In a panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, confirmed that the 94th Academy Awards will have a host. The last time the Oscars had one was in 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel hosted. But just who will be hosting this year's ceremony remains a question mark.

Who is nominated for the 2022 Oscars?

Nominations for the 2022 Oscars were announced on Feb. 8. Here is the full list of nominees.

Behind the scenes

Will Packer will be producing the 94th Academy Awards. He is a prolific producer whose credits include The Photograph, Girls Trip, Ride Along, Straight Outta Compton, and the 2016 remake of Roots, for which he earned an Emmy nomination. "The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me. I'm fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor!" Packer said in a press release from October 2021.

Where can I watch the 2022 Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC. You can also stream the ceremony online on ABC.com.