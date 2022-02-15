The 94th Academy Awards are just around the corner, and the stars are lining up for the biggest night in movies. The Academy has announced a trio of hosts for this year's ceremony, making this the first time the Oscars will be emceed since Jimmy Kimmel led the ceremony in 2018. We also know which nominees will be up for awards this year, with Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog receiving nods in 12 categories, the most of any film, followed by Denis Villeneuve's Dune with 10. Both movies were nominated for Best Picture, along with Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story.

The pandemic has prompted many changes to the movie industry, but the big screen has brought us no shortage of stories that are imaginative, provocative, and transportive in the past year. Here's everything we know so far about the 2022 Oscars.

When are the 2022 Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 27. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who is hosting the 2022 Oscars?

The 2022 Oscars will have not just one but three hosts. The Academy has recruited comedians Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall to host this year's ceremony. Variety was first to report the news.

Who is nominated for the 2022 Oscars?

Nominations for the 2022 Oscars were announced on Feb. 8. Here is the full list of nominees.

Behind the scenes

Will Packer will be producing the 94th Academy Awards. He is a prolific producer whose credits include The Photograph, Girls Trip, Ride Along, Straight Outta Compton, and the 2016 remake of Roots, for which he earned an Emmy nomination. "The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me. I'm fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor!" Packer said in a press release from October 2021.

Where can I watch the 2022 Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC. You can also stream the ceremony online on ABC.com.