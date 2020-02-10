Every year, we watch the Oscars In Memoriam with tears in our eyes, but this year, we found ourselves scanning the screen for a name that didn't ever appear. In an oversight that's sure to provoke a lot of strong feelings, Luke Perry was left out of this year's Academy Awards In Memoriam package. It would have been a glaring enough exclusion based on Perry's prominence in Hollywood, but it was made even more egregious by the fact that Perry was actually in one of the films in contention for Best Picture, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He had a cameo appearance as Wayne Maunder, a real-life Western actor who starred on the TV series Lancer, on which Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton guest-stars in the movie. Maunder died Nov. 11, 2018, a few months before Perry.

Perry died on March 4, 2019, at the age of 52, after suffering a stroke the week before. Perry was best known for his role as Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210, and most recently for his role as Fred Andrews on The CW's Riverdale. Also known for his work in the film version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and appearances on Oz and Body of Proof, Perry was an indisputable staple of the Hollywood community, and his exclusion feels like a massive mistake.

Billie Eilish performed a cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday" for the In Memoriam, which mourned major deaths in the community like Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas, and many more. Cameron Boyce, a young Disney star who passed away last year, was also left off the list.

The full list of those honored can be found below:

Kobe Bryant

Rip Torn

Barbara Hammer

Patricia Blau

Bernie Pollack

Steve Golin

Paul LeBlanc

John Briley

Diahann Caroll

Terry Jones

Catherine Burns

Agnès Varda

Wayne Fitzgerald

David Foster

Danny Aiello

Buck Henry

Stanley Donen

David V. Picker

Barry Malkin

Robert Forster

Robert Evans

Richard Williams

Machiko Kyō

James R. Alexander

Anna Karina

D. A. Pennebaker

Leonard Goldberg

Fernando Luján

André Previn

Peter Mayhew

Sylvia Miles

William J. Creber

Godfrey Gao

Bibi Andersson

Michael Lynne

Gene Warren Jr.

Alvin Sargent

Doris Day

Anna Udvardy

Sid Ramin

Michelle Guish

Sidney Sheinberg

Ben Barenholtz

Joss Williams

Piero Tosi

Kenneth Walker

Rutger Hauer

Syd Mead

Harriet Frank Jr.

Franco Zeffirelli

John Witherspoon

Bernard Chevry

Seymour Cassel

Peter Fonda

Branko Lustig

Gerry Smith

John Singleton

Kirk Douglas