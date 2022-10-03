Are you sharpening your crime-solving skills during the Only Murders in the Building hiatus? You could read some of Agatha Christie's greatest hits or, if you really have time on your hands, move into a fancy Upper West Side building populated with eccentric artists and see what happens. Or you could just bookmark this page and check back in from time to time as we compile all the clues on Season 3 of Hulu's hit mystery series, which stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as a trio of true crime fans podcasting their way through their building's biggest scandals.

Break out your dips, press play on your favorite podcast, and let's dive into everything we know about Only Murders in the Building Season 3 so far.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Hulu

Latest news

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) is the latest star to get in on the Only Murders fun. Deadline reported on Feb. 23 that Park will play a recurring role in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building; she joins the cast as Kimber, a "Broadway ingenue."

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 cast

Meryl Streep is stopping by the Arconia. The three-time Oscar-winning icon will appear in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. Selena Gomez revealed the casting news in January when she posted a video from the set. No details about Streep's character have been announced.

In addition to Streep — and, obviously, Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin — the video also features Andrea Martin, who plays Charles' love interest Joy, and Paul Rudd, who first appeared in the Season 2 finale as Broadway star Ben Gilroy. Both will appear in Season 3.

Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy) has also joined the Hulu series in a recurring role. Per Variety, he'll play a "documentarian with a particular interest in the case" that Oliver, Mabel, and Charles are investigating.

It's still unknown whether Tina Fey will return as rival podcaster Cinda Canning or whether we might see more of Cara Delevingne as Mabel's love interest Alice.

Main Season 3 cast members:

Meryl Streep Getty Images/The Washington Post

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 release date prediction

Disney (which owns Hulu) confirmed in December 2022 that Season 3 will indeed premiere in 2023. We never had any reason to doubt that, since the rollout schedule for the two previous seasons has been pretty consistent, but it's always nice to get confirmation that it's not too far off!

Hulu gave Season 3 the green light in July 2022, midway through Season 2. Season 1 ran from August to October 2021, with Season 2 dropping new weekly episodes less than a year later, from June to August 2022. If things keep moving at this pace, with any luck we could be back solving crimes at the Arconia in summer 2023.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 plot



Is Oliver getting a bigger storyline? Apparently so! Now that Oliver is mounting his theatrical comeback, it sounds like we'll be diving into his personal life a little more. "Season 1 was really centered around a Mabel story, and then Charles and his father emotionally led Season 2 in many ways, so it feels right to lean into Oliver a bit more and his dream of a potential comeback," OMITB creator John Hoffman told Entertainment Weekly in August 2022. Hoffman also teased that Season 3 will catch us up on "what happened in that year jump" in the Season 2 finale and "where are they when we join them in Season 3 around this new problem they have." The new problem being a highly suspicious onstage death, of course.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 recap

In the Season 2 finale [SPOILER ALERT], the gang figured out that Cinda's assistant, Poppy (Adina Verson), was really Becky Butler, and she killed Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) in order to jumpstart her podcast career. With that mystery behind them, things were looking up for the "Only Murders" podcast hosts. Charles' Brazzos acting career was picking up again, as well as his love life with Joy; Mabel was finally renovating her apartment; and Oliver landed a directing gig on Broadway. But the night of his show's premiere didn't go as planned when the star seemingly died onstage, no doubt due to some foul play.

Disgruntled Broadway star Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd, is apparently the newest murder victim. Moments before Glenroy collapsed, he and Charles engaged in an unfriendly conversation in which Charles threatened, "Stay away from her," and "I know what you did." Who could they possibly be talking about? Is Mabel "her"? What is the history between the two men, and what causes Glenroy to collapse?

Where to watch Only Murders in the Building

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on Hulu. In the meantime, Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu.