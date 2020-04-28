You can't keep the Alvarez family down. In the midst of its coronavirus-necessitated shutdown, One Day at a Time is producing an animated special set to air this spring, Deadline reports. The news was announced Tuesday, the day of the Pop TV sitcom's midseason finale — the last episode the show filmed before production was halted. Now, fans will be able to go into the episode knowing the characters will return soon in a new format.

According to Deadline, the animated special will be focused on the upcoming presidential election. As Penelope (Justina Machado) prepares for a visit from her conservative family, the Alvarez family come together to strategize how they'll handle political disagreements. One Day at a Time had reportedly always planned to do a special episode about the election using fantasy elements; that script was rewritten to work as animation. The one-off special will not be connected to the larger story of the season.

The series regulars will all voice their own characters in the animated episode and will be joined by celebrity guests.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

"In my 97 years, I've never known of a multicam comedy to animate a single episode as a special. Even this I get to experience," said executive producer Norman Lear in a statement, per Deadline.

Added executive producer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett, "As we all know, it's hard to keep One Day At a Time off the air. During this unprecedented time, we wanted to find a way to keep our family — on camera and behind the scenes — together and create more entertaining content for our fans who are self-distancing at home."

This isn't the first time One Day at a Time has gifted fans with new content during the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the cast — including Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, and Stephen Tobolowsky — filmed a special mini-episode from their homes about the Alvarezes checking in with Schneider (Grinnell) during social distancing.

The midseason finale of One Day at a Time airs Tuesday at 9/8c on Pop TV. It will be simulcast on TV Land.

The first three seasons of One Day at a Time are streaming on Netflix.