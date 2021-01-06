One Chicago fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the Dick Wolf trio of shows -- Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire — to return. NBC announced that it is airing breaking news instead, covering the pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol and the Electoral College vote count from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

The One Chicago shows has been scheduled to return from winter hiatus during the Wednesday evening block. Mountain and Pacific time zones will see One Chicago reruns during their 8-11 p.m. hours.

The delay comes after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building as a joint session of Congress was set to certify the Electoral College results of the November election, naming Joe Biden the president-elect of the United States. Rioters breached police barriers and entered the building, forcing members of Congress and staff to evacuate for several hours until multiple units of law enforcement cleared the crowd from the premises. One woman was shot during the insurrection and later died at the hospital.

NBC has not announced when the new episodes of One Chicago will air instead. All three series are now streaming on Peacock.