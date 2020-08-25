I hope you're sitting down, Once Upon a Time fans, because I have some bad news. The fan-favorite show's days on Netflix are numbered; all seven seasons of the ABC drama are leaving the popular streaming service on Saturday, Sept. 5. That sadly doesn't give you much time to rewatch (or watch for the first time, no judgment!) the series.

However, all hope is not lost! Even though Once Upon a Time is leaving Netflix, the show isn't going to disappear from the streaming world altogether; it's simply moving to Disney+, the streaming service of ABC's parent company. It will be available to stream in its entirety beginning Friday, Sept. 18 (see what else is coming to Disney+ next month). That means after a short break you'll once again be able to watch the series and mourn the way the writers wasted the talent of Jamie Dornan as the Huntsman early on.

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix in September

Once Upon a Time, which ran from 2011 until 2018, was set in two worlds: the real world of our own lives and a fairy-tale world. The series initially followed Jennifer Morrison's Emma Swan, the only daughter of Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), who grew up in the real world after being transported from the Enchanted Forest as a baby. When Emma is reunited with the son she gave up for adoption at birth (Jared Gilmore), they travel to Storybrooke, Maine, and discover the town is populated by fairy-tale characters, like the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), Rumpelstiltskin (Robert Carlyle), and Belle (Emilie de Ravin). Of course, thanks to a dark curse, they have no recollection of who they are, their past, or the events that sent them to a world without magic. It is up to Emma as the Savior to break the curse and free everyone from their fate.

PHOTOS: Our Favorite Disney Characters Who Appeared on Once Upon a Time