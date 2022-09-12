Olivia Newton-John Was Left Out of the 2022 Emmys In Memoriam

At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the In Memoriam segment honored actors, directors, producers, and more in the entertainment industry who have died since last year's ceremony. Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, and Ray Liotta were among those honored, while John Legend performed his new song "Pieces." But one star was absent from the slideshow: singer and actress Dame Olivia Newton-John, who died on Aug. 8, 2022.

Newton-John was best known for starring in the film adaptation of the musical Grease as Sandy. Her song with John Travolta, "You're the One That I Want," also became a No. 1 hit. Across her decades-long career in music, she sold more than 100 million albums, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and in 2017 the actress said the disease had returned. While the star is in the In Memoriam database on Emmys.com, she did not appear in the televised segment.

Olivia Newton-John, Grease Paramount Pictures/CBS via Getty Images

Viewers of the 2022 Emmys also noticed that comedian and actor Norm Macdonald was missing from the In Memoriam segment. But there was a reason for this; Macdonald died prior to last year's ceremony, and he was honored during the 73rd Emmy Awards' televised In Memoriam.