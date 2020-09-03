After years of Netflix controlling the flow of its viewership information, Nielsen is getting more into the streaming ratings game to give audiences new viewing numbers. This week, the data company revealed a top 10 list of SVOD streaming stats for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for the week of Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, and it was The Umbrella Academy (which released its second season days before the selected period) which came out on top by a very wide margin.

Per Nielsen, the show's 20 episodes earned more than 3.01 billion streaming minutes, with Shameless at the number two spot with 1.13 billion minutes streamed of its 120 episodes available on the service. Netflix continued to sweep the rest of Nielsen's top 10 most-streamed shows on both services, with Grey's Anatomy (918 million), The Office (897 million), Criminal Minds (697 million), NCIS (524 million), In the Dark (418 million), Dexter (316 million), Supernatural (315 million), and Parks and Recreation (304 million) rounding out the list.

Certainly, Netflix has lifted the veil on some of its viewership numbers in the past, including developing its own top 10 most-streamed shows and movies feature, but Nielsen's ratings list is a game changer. Per The Hollywood Reporter, audiences can expect to see more services added to Nielsen's SVOD numbers list in the future, and Nielsen's data only coves U.S. audience viewership.

