The last time Nicole Kidman teamed up with David E. Kelley for an HBO project, were blessed to get Big Little Lies, that juicy drama that earned Kidman the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series Emmy statue in 2017.

Now Kidman and Kelley, along with acclaimed director and producer Susanne Bier, have reunited once again for another HBO limited series and from the looks of the first teaser, Kidman will be serving high drama (and getting fitted for another Emmys dress) once more. This time, Kidman is starring in The Undoing, a suspense thriller that has her alongside Hugh Grant. Based On Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You Should Have Known, The Undoing features Kidman playing a woman named Grace, who's married to Jonathan Fraser (Grant) and enjoying the good life they wanted for themselves.

Overnight, a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations turn their world upside down, and, after one public disaster after another, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family. As the clip shows, with Kidman staring off into the distance and running down the street stricken, we can safely assume it's going to be another vehicle for her to wow us once again.

The Undoing premieres October 25 on HBO.