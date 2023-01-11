When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin with another chapter in the storied rivalry between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. Levi Stadium will be home to the clash between the NFC West foes to kick off Super Wildcard Weekend.

At 13-4, the Niners are the No. 2 seed in the NFC and are the NFC West champions for the second time in four seasons. Led by one of the NFL's best defenses, they're 8-1 at home and are on a 10-game winning streak. Rookie sensation QB Brock Purdy has stepped in and played like a veteran, completing 67.1% of his passes; 13 TDs to 4 INTs, with a 107.3 Quarterback Rating. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft aka Mr. Irrelevant but he's proved his relevance by going 5-0 as a starter.

At 9-8, the Seahawks are the No. 7 seed in the NFC and will have to play all their games on the road if they were to advance to the Super Bowl. Led by the resurgence of QB Geno Smith, the Seahawks have had an up-and-down season. The team from the Pacific Northwest began their season 6-3 before losing 5 of their last 8. They dropped both games to San Francisco by a combined score of 48-20.

When to Watch - Saturday, January 14

Game: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Where to Watch: Fox

How to Watch Seahawks at 49ers Without Cable

FOX will be home to all the live action between the 49ers and Seahawks during Super Wildcard Weekend. Most streaming services offer Fox and you can find out how to stream the game, below.

Where to Stream Fox

DIRECTV STREAM fubo TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the Seahawks at 49ers Live for Free





Catch the live action from Levi Stadium between the Niners and Seahawks on Fox by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry Fox in your area with an antenna.

Watch the Seahawks at 49ers Live on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV offers the showdown between the NFC West rivals. The streaming service includes Fox, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.



Watch the Seahawks at 49ers on DIRECTV STREAM



For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes Saturday's games air on Fox. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $30 across three months.

Watch Seahawks at 49ers Live on fuboTV

For $74.99 per month, subscribers can watch the game live on FOX on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch Seahawks at 49ers Live on Sling TV





For $40/month, subscribers to Sling Blue can watch the game live on Fox (in select markets) and over 40 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.



Watch Seahawks at 49ers Live on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the game live on Fox for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.