NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Cowboys at Buccaneers Live Without Cable on January 16

The last game of Super Wildcard Weekend is a matchup between one of the NFL's most storied franchises and the biggest winner the sport has ever seen. Dak Prescott and the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys travel to Raymond James Stadium to take on Tom Brady and the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In their season opener, Prescott and the Cowboys were blown out by the Bucs on the road 19-3, but they turned things around and won 10 of their next 13. As the fifth seed, the Cowboys are the favorites heading into their rematch with Tampa and are expected to get out of the first round for the first time since 2018. Dallas hasn't fair well on the road, with 4 of their 5 losses coming away from home and they ended the season with a 26-6 road loss to the Commanders.

The Bucs locked up the 4 seed after barely winning the NFC South in a down year. Brady, at 45, led the NFL in completions and attempts with 490 and 733, respectively. The veteran QB did as much as he could on a Tampa team that didn't have a strong offensive line or running game and was decimated by injuries. Even though the Bucs won the division, this marks Brady's first losing season after 23 years of service in the league. Heading into Monday's Wildcard game, Brady has a career playoff record of 35-12, he'll have to use his experience if Tampa wants to pull off the upset.

When to Watch - Monday, January 16

Game: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Where to Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2 (ManningCast)

Monday night's Super Wildcard Weekend contest between the Cowboys and Bucs will be available to stream on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN2. The ESPN family of networks are available to stream on many streaming services.

Where to Stream ESPN Networks

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Catch live Monday's game on ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

