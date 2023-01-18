NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Cowboys at 49ers Live Without Cable on January 22

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The NFL Playoffs continue with a Divisional Round contest in the NFC featuring the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers and Cowboys were two of the NFC's most storied franchises of the 20th century and their rivalry will be renewed this weekend. Sunday's meeting will be the 39th game between the two teams with the Cowboys leading 19-18-1 all-time, including 5-3 in the postseason.

During Super Wildcard Weekend, the 49ers showed why they're the most dominant defense in the playoffs by making quick work of the Seahawks. Not only did they show their defensive prowess, but the Niners' high-powered offense scored the most points during Wildcard Weekend with 41. Rookie QB Brock Purdy threw 3 TDs and did not let the playoff pressure phase him. There's no place like home and the 49ers went 8-1 at Levi Stadium, which will be the home of Sunday's game.

During Wildcard Weekend, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers, 31-14, and were firing on all cylinders throughout the game. The only hiccup came from their kicker Brett Maher, who missed four extra point attempts. Maher's errors made him the first kicker to miss four extra-point attempts in an NFL regular season or playoff game since 1932. America's Team is expected to stick with Maher heading into Sunday's game even though he had the yips. If QB Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense may not have any room for error against a stingy Niners defense.

When to Watch - Sunday, January 22

Game: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Where to Watch: Fox

How to Watch Cowboys at 49ers Without Cable

FOX will be home to all the live action between the Cowboys and 49ers during the Divisional Round. Most streaming services offer Fox and you can find out how to stream the game, below.

Where to Stream Fox

DIRECTV STREAM fubo TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the Cowboys at 49ers Live for Free



Catch the live action between the Cowboys and 49ers on Fox by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry Fox in your area with an antenna.

Watch Cowboys at 49ers Live on NFL+

NFL+, the official over-the-top subscription service of the National Football League, will be streaming live NFL games and replays. The service will carry in-market games on mobile devices, streams of out-of-market preseason games, the NFL Film's library, and NFL Network.

For $4.99 per month, or $39.99 per year, subscribers get access to the following: live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season, and NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free).

For a limited time, you can get NFL+ for $12.99 for the rest of the season.

Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to unlock more for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year: All features of NFL+, full game replays across devices (ad-free), condensed game replays across devices (ad-free), and coaches Film including All-22.

For a limited time, NFL+ Premium is available for $24.99 for the rest of the season.

Watch the Cowboys at 49ers Live on Hulu + Live TV



For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV offers the showdown between the Cowboys and 49ers. The streaming service includes Fox, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.



Watch the Cowboys at 49ers on DIRECTV STREAM

For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes Sunday's game on Fox. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $30 across three months.

Watch Cowboys at 49ers Live on fuboTV

For $74.99 per month, subscribers can watch the game live on Fox on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch Cowboys at 49ers Live on Sling TV



For $40/month, subscribers to Sling Blue can watch the game live on Fox (in select markets) and over 40 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.



Watch Cowboys at 49ers Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the game live on Fox for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

