NFL: How to Watch Week 1 Preseason Games Live Without Cable

After an exciting Hall of Fame Game, football is back with Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason. All 32 teams will be taking the field over the next four days with two games across the league to start things off.

Tonight, the Patriots welcome the New York Giants to Foxboro for the first preseason game of Week 1. In Baltimore, the Ravens welcome the Titans to M&T Bank Stadium in what should be a great preseason matchup.

Don't expect many starters to suit up, or see much playing time during tonight's games with it being the preseason. Teams do not want their stars to get hurt which means they'll be playing limited reps, likely a series or 2 at most. Tonight's games will give fringe players a chance to make a name for themselves since second, third, and fourth-stringers are expected to take up most of the playing time. The best case scenario is one of those players shines brightly under the lights and becomes a valuable player to the team.

Get your popcorn ready, and find out how to watch Week 1 of the NFL Preseason without cable, below.

When to Watch

All NFL preseason games will be available to stream on NFL+ and you can watch your local team on one of their in-market affiliates. NFL Network will nationally broadcast 22 live preseason games as well. Each game will be available to watch on each team's website and app. Check out the full Week 1 schedule, below.

NFL Preseason Week 1 Schedule Date Game Time (ET) Where to Watch Thursday, August 11 Giants at Patriots 7:00 PM NFL+, NFL Network, NBC, CBS

Titans at Ravens 7:30 PM NFL+, ABC, FOX, NBC, CW, MyNetwork TV Friday, August 12 Falcons at Lions 6:00 PM NFL+, NFL Network, FOX

Browns at Jaguars 7:00 PM NFL+, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC

Cardinals at Bengals 7:30 PM NFL+, NBC, FOX, CW

Jets at Eagles 7:30 PM NFL+, CBS, NBC

Packers at 49ers 8:30 PM NFL+, NFL Network, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, NBC Sports Bay Area Saturday, August 13 Panthers at Commanders 1:00 PM NFL+, NFL Network, ABC, NBC, NBC Sports Washington

Chiefs at Bears 1:00 PM NFL+, NFL Network, FOX, NBC

Colts at Bills 4:00 PM NFL+, NFL Network, CBS

Seahawks at Steelers 7:00 PM NFL+, NFL Network, ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX

Dolphins at Buccaneers 7:30 PM NFL+, CBS, NBC

Saints at Texans 8:00 PM NFL+, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC

Cowboys at Broncos 9:00 PM NFL Network

Rams at Chargers 10:00 PM NFL+, CBS, ABC Sunday, August 14 Vikings at Raiders 4:25 PM NFL+, NFL Network, FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC

How to Watch

During the preseason, many NFL games air on multiple local TV networks, which most fans can watch on their favorite streaming service. Some games will air nationally on NFL Network. Check out the chart below to see if your streaming service carries your local team.

NFL Preseason Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ CW ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ MyNetwork TV ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBC Sports Bay Area ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ NBC Sports Washington ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ NFL Network

✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch Live NFL Preseason Games for Free

Catch live preseason games on FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC, The CW, and MyNetwork TV by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch Live NFL Preseason Games on NFL+

Throughout the preseason, NFL+, the official over-the-top subscription service of the National Football League, will be streaming live NFL games and replays. The service will carry in-market games on mobile devices, streams of out-of-market games, the NFL Film's library, and NFL Network.

For $4.99 per month, or $39.99 per year, subscribers get access to the following: live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season, and NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free).

Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to unlock more for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year: All features of NFL+, full game replays across devices (ad-free), condensed game replays across devices (ad-free), and coaches Film including All-22

Watch Live NFL Preseason Games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch their local team play on FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC, The CW, or MyNetwork TV in select markets. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

Subscribers in the Bay Area and Washington D.C. markets can upgrade to the Choice package for $89.99 per month to watch their local teams play on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Washington, respectively.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.

Watch Live NFL Preseason Games on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, subscribers in select markets can watch live NFL preseason games on ABC, CBS, FOX, the CW, Fox, MyNetworkTV, NBC, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBC Sports Washington, and national games on NFL Network on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch Live NFL Preseason Games on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters in select markets can watch live NFL games on ABC, CBS, the CW, FOX, MyNetworkTV, NBC, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Washington, and NFL Network. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch Live NFL Preseason Games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NFL Preseason games. With a Sling Blue subscription, subscribers in select markets can find their local NFL team on FOX, NBC, and NFL Network for only $35 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.

Watch Live NFL Preseason Games on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NFL preseason games on ABC, CBS, FOX, the CW, Fox, MyNetworkTV, NBC, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBC Sports Washington depending on your market, and national games on NFL Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Other Ways to Watch

Each game will be available to stream in-market for free on the team's app and website.

Each game will be available to stream in-market for free on the team's app and website.