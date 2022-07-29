NFL: How to Watch Jaguars-Raiders in 2022 Hall of Fame Game Without Cable Live on August 4

The NFL makes its long-awaited return with the first football game before the beginning of the 2022 season when the Raiders take on the Jaguars in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The preseason exhibition will kick off Hall of Fame weekend, as both teams will have players inducted in Canton on Sunday.

Before both teams take the field, fans will notice some changes for each franchise. The Jaguars reset the WR market when they signed Christian Kirk to a four-year/$72 million deal that could escalate up to $84 million with $37 million fully guaranteed. Kirk hasn't made a Pro Bowl in his young career, but he'll be looking to prove doubters wrong in what is expected to be a pass-heavy offense featuring second-year QB Trevor Lawrence. The team fired Urban Meyer and hired Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson to change their fortunes after having the worst record in the league for two consecutive seasons. Pederson announced on Tuesday that Lawrence and second-year RB Travis Etienne will not be playing in the Hall of Fame Game.

Speaking of WRs, the Raiders made a big splash when they acquired five-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers, which reunited him with his college QB Derek Carr. The Raiders traded a 2022 first and second-round pick, and reward the two-time First Team All-Pro with a five-year, $141.25 million deal, which made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL at the time. Adams isn't the only new face for the Silver & Black, they hired head coach Josh McDaniels after firing Jon Gruden amid controversy last season.

You can find out how to watch the Jaguars vs. Raiders in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, below.

When to Watch

Date: Thursday, August 4

Thursday, August 4 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

How to Watch 2022 Hall of Fame Game

You can stream all of the action when the Jaguars take on the Raiders in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game without cable on NBC and Peacock. Most streaming services carry NBC, and you can find out how to subscribe to Peacock, below.

Watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game Live for Free

Catch all of the NBC coverage of the Hall of Fame Game by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $69.99 per month, you can catch all of the action at Tom Benson Stadium on NBC with DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 65 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New and eligible returning subscribers can watch the NFL preseason and more with a 5-day free trial.

Watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's Hall of Fame Game on NBC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the event on NBC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch coverage of the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on NBC. For $35 per month, a Sling Blue subscription, allows you to watch the NFL preseason games, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off your first month, plus a free month of Showtime, Starz, and Epix.

Watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the Jaguars vs. Raiders in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on NBC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on Peacock

Watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

