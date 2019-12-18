As 2019 winds down and we look toward 2020, we only have one thing on our minds: watching the New Year's Day college football bowl games.

This year, the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Playstation Fiesta Bowl will host the two College Football Playoff semifinal games and will be played Saturday, Dec. 28. At 4 p.m. ET is the Peach Bowl featuring the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners taking on the top-ranked LSU Tigers, and at 8 p.m. ET, the No. 3 Clemson Times will face off against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl. Both games are on ESPN.

The Citrus Bowl, Outback Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl will all be played on Jan. 1. Here's who is playing and how to watch (all times Eastern):

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

VRBO Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m. on ABC

This is the first year of the playoff era that Alabama won't be competing for a chance at the national championship. Instead, the No. 13 ranked Crimson Tide will take on the No. 14 ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl. You can watch the game with Hulu Live, Sling TV, and AT&T Now.

Outback Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN

In just his third year as head coach, PJ Fleck has done wonderful things at Minnesota — the No. 18 Golden Gophers beat Penn State this year and ended the regular season 10-2. Next he'll bring his team to the Outback Bowl and take on the No. 12 ranked Auburn Tigers. You can watch the game with ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling TV, and AT&T Now.

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual, 5 p.m. on ESPN

After losing to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship, the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers will head to Pasadena, California, for the Grand Daddy of Them All. They take on the Pac 12's No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks. You can watch the game with ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling TV, and AT&T Now.

How to Watch the 2019 College Football Bowl Games

Allstate Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m. on ESPN

Although Georgia fell to LSU in the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs just barely missed out on a spot in the playoffs, coming in at No. 5 in the committee's final rankings. They'll take on the No. 7 Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. You can watch the game with ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling TV, and AT&T Now.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)