Are you ready for spooky season? Everyone knows the best part of the scariest month of the year are all the things to watch, from new classics to old favorites. Even if you're not looking for your streaming options to terrify you, there are plenty of new titles you'll be able to stream next month, so we've put together a list of everything heading to the major platforms in October.
Below, you'll find everything that's coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Peacock throughout October 2020.
Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Netflix
Related: Netflix's Most Popular Original TV Shows and Movies, By the Numbers - What's Coming to Netflix in October: The Haunting of Bly Manor, Rebecca, and More
TBA
ARASHI's Diary -Voyage (Episodes 13 & 14)
Brave Blue World
Start-Up (Netflix Original
Oct. 1
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Because of You (Netflix Original)
Along Came a Spider
A.M.I.
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black '47
Cape Fear
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
Carmen Sandiego Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil Season 1
Familiar Wife Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)
The Outpost
The Parkers Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Poseidon (2006)
The Prince & Me
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
The Worst Witch Season 4 (Netflix Family)
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide Season 1
Oct. 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)
The Binding (Netflix Film)
Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)
Emily in Paris (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)
Serious Men (Netflix Film)
Song Exploder (Netflix Original)
Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)
You've Got This (Netflix Film)
Oct. 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)
Walk Away from Love
Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
Schitt's Creek Season 6
To the Lake (Netflix Original)
Oct. 9
Deaf U (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)
Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)
Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Oct. 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)
Oct. 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)
Moneyball
Oct. 15
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)
One on One Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)
Social Distance (Netflix Original)
Oct. 16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)
Grand Army (Netflix Original)
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Netflix Family)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)
Unfriended
Oct. 18
ParaNorman
Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)
Oct. 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Rebecca (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
Oct. 22
Bending the Arc
Cadaver (Netflix Film)
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Oct. 23
Barbarians (Netflix Original)
Move (Netflix Original)
Over the Moon (Netflix Film)
Perdida (Netflix Original)
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Oct. 27
Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (Netflix Family)
Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 28
Holidate (Netflix Film)
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 30
Bronx (Netflix Film)
The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)
His House (Netflix Film)
Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Suburra Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 31
The 12th Man
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Hulu
Oct. 1
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8
Hell's Kitchen: Complete Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9
Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1
The Flay List: Complete Season 1
Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
31 (2016)
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Across The Line (2015)
After Life (2010)
Anti-Trust (2001)
Blade (1998)
Blade 2 (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Blood Ties (2014)
Blue City (1986)
The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
The Executioners (2018)
The Express (2008)
The Eye (2008)
Fallen (1998)
Girls Against Boys (2013)
Good Hair (2009)
Guess Who (2005)
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part II (2007)
House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)
The Hurt Locker (2009)
Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
Interview With the Vampire (1994)
Joe (2014)
Judy & Punch (2019)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Killers (2010)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
Martyrs (2016)
Mud (2013)
Nurse 3D (2014)
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
The Portrait of a Lady (1996)
The Quiet Ones (2014)
Raging Bull (1980)
The Sandman (2018)
Senorita Justice (2004)
Sk8 Dawg (2018)
The Skull (1965)
Snakes On A Plane (2006)
Spaceballs (1987)
Species (1995)
Superbad (2007)
Thanks for Sharing (2013)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Triumph of the Spirit (1989)
Vampire (2011)
Wayne's World 2 (1993)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard (2015)
Oct. 2
Monsterland: Complete Season 1
Connecting: Series Premiere
Oct. 3
Ma Ma (2015)
Oct. 4
Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere
Oct. 5
Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)
Oct. 7
Books of Blood: Film Premiere
Ellen's Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere
Next: Series Premiere
Oct. 8
Scream 4 (2011)
Oct. 9
Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)
Oct. 11
Infamous (2020)
Savage Youth (2018)
Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)
Oct. 12
The Swing Of Things (2020)
Oct. 14
The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere
Oct. 15
The Purge: Complete Season
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
Bad Roomies (2015)
High Strung (2016)
It Came from the Desert (2017)
Playing with Fire (2019)
The Escort (2016)
Helstrom: Complete Season 1
Oct. 16
The Painted Bird (2019)
Oct. 17
Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode
Oct. 18
Friend Request (2016)
Oct. 19
America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere
Card Sharks: Series Premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere
Oct. 20
The Voice: Season 19 Premiere
F*ck That's Delicious: Complete Season 4
Oct. 21
Cyrano, My Love (2019)
Oct. 22
Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere
The Conners: Season 3 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere
Bad Hair: Film Premiere
Oct. 23
Superstore: Season 6 Premiere
Oct. 26
Homeland: Complete Season 8
Oct. 26
What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)
Oct. 29
American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere
Bad Therapy (2020)
Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Amazon
Related: What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October
Oct. 1
30 Days of Night
40 & Single Season 1
1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1
America's Great Divide: From Obama to Trump Season 1
Battlefield Earth
The Big Hit
Blood Ties
Cisco Kid: Season 1
Cities of the Underworld Season 1
Cold Case Files Classic Season 1
The Da Vinci Code
The Departed
Drugstore Cowboy
Eight Millimeter
Funny Girl
The Gambler Wore A Gun
Get Shorty Seasons 1-3
Girl, Interrupted
The Great British Baking Show Season 1
The Grudge 3
Guess Who
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror
Joe
John Carpenter's Vampires
Killers
Kindred Spirits
A Knight's Tale
La Sucursal
Liar Season 1
The Loudest Voice Season 1
Madea's Big Happy Family
The Mask of Zorro
The Mothman Prophecies
Mrs. Wilson Season 1
Mud
Mystery Road Season 1
National Security
Next Level
Noose for a Gunman
Nurse
PBS Kids: Spooky Stories! Season 1
The Pianist
Quantum of Solace
Raging Bull
Señorita Justice
Southside With You
Spaceballs
Species
Tales of Tomorrow Season 1
Thanks for Sharing
Thou Shalt Not Kill Season 1
Triumph of the Spirit
The Wedding Planner
Oct. 2
Bug Diaries Halloween Special [Trailer]
Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 [Trailer]
Oct. 6
Black Box [Trailer]
The Lie [Trailer]
Mr. Robot: Season 4
The Transporter Refueled
Oct. 8
Archive
Oct. 9
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers
Terminator: Dark Fate
Oct. 10
Jack And Jill
Oct. 13
Evil Eye [Trailer]
Nocturne [Trailer]
Oct. 14
A Most Beautiful Thing
Oct. 15
Halal Love Story
Playing With Fire
Oct. 16
Time (2020)
What the Constitution Means to Me
Oct. 21
Cyrano, My Love
Oct. 23
Mirzapur Season 2
Oct. 26
What To Expect When You're Expecting
Oct. 27
Battle Los Angeles
Oct. 29
Soorarai Pottru
Oct. 30
Truth Seekers Season 1
Oct. 31
I'll See You In My Dreams
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Disney+
Related: Disney+ Drops Full Schedule of Fall Originals - What's New on Disney+ in October: The Mandalorian Season 2, The Right Stuff, and More
Oct. 2
The Simpsons Season 31
Oct. 9
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
The Right Stuff Episodes 1 and 2 [Trailer]
X2
Oct. 16
Clouds [Trailer]
Meet the Chimps [Trailer]
The Right Stuff Episode 3
Oct. 23
The Big Fib Season 2 [Trailer]
Once Upon a Snowman [Trailer]
The Right Stuff Episode 4
Oct. 30
The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 [Trailer]
The Right Stuff Episode 5
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
HBO Max
Related: HBO Max: Everything to Know About WarnerMedia's Streaming Service
Oct. 1
A World of Calm
Akeelah And The Bee
All-Star Superman
American Dynasties: The Kennedys
American Reunion
Analyze That
Analyze This
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn,
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Ball of Fire
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Beef
Beginners
Best in Show
BLOW
Bombshell
Boogie Nights
Boomerang
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.
The Butterfly Effect
Cats & Dogs
Catwoman
Cellular
Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke
The Chronicles Of Riddick
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Clean and Sober
The Client
Collateral Beauty
The Color Purple
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Constantine
Cradle 2 the Grave
Critters 2
Critters 4
The Curse of Frankenstein
Day Of The Dead,
Death Sentence
Deerskin
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Deliverance
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Darkness
Empire of the Sun
The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
Endings, Beginnings
Enter The Dragon
Eraser
Firewall
Frantic
Frequency
Friday
The Friday After Next
Galaxy Quest
The Golden Compass
Gothika
Grudge Match
Hairspray
Hairspray (Musical Remake)
Harina (Aka Flour)
The Haunting
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes II
Horror of Dracula
The Hunting Ground
I Am Sam
Infamous
The Informer
The Invisible War
Jonah Hex
The Last Kiss
The Last Mimzy
Laws of Attraction
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Libeled Lady
Life as We Know It
Little Baby Bum
Little Big League
Madea's Big Happy Family
Malcolm X
Man of Steel
Marie: A True Story
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Matrix
Million Dollar Baby
Miracle of Morgan's Creek
Mister Roberts
Monsters Vs. Aliens
The Mummy
Mutiny on the Bounty
Next Friday
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
Nothing Sacred
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
The Pelican Brief
A Perfect Murder
The Perfect Storm
The Phantom of the Opera
Presumed Innocent
Race for the White House, Season 1
Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale
Revolutionary Road
Roger & Me
Sands of Iwo Jima
Scanners
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Se7en
Semi-Pro
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
Shame
Sherlock Holmes
Sleight
Son of Batman
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Steel
Superman vs. the Elite
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
They Were Expendable
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
The Thin Man
The Thing
A Time to Kill
Tin Cup
TMNT
Training Day
Tricky Dick
Turistas
U.S. Marshals
Us
Vampire in Brooklyn
A Very Brady Sequel
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?
When Harry Met Sally
Where the Wild Things Are
The Whole Ten Yards
The Wings of Eagles
You've Got Mail
Oct. 2
Lina From Lima (HBO)
Oct. 3:
The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families
Downhill
Oct. 6
Siempre Luis
Oct. 8
Charm City Kings (HBO Max Original) [Trailer]
The Fungies, Season 1B
The God of High School (Dubbed)
Oct. 9
Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It'S Not Rocket Science (HBO)
Room 104, Series Finale (HBO)
Oct. 10:
Cats (HBO)
Oct. 12:
Ghosts, Season 2
Oct. 15:
Detention Adventure, Season 2
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max Original Premiere)
Oct. 16:
La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (HBO)
The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 17:
David Byrne's American Utopia, Special Event Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 20:
Smurfs, Season 3
Oct. 21:
537 Votes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 22:
Equal (HBO Max Original Docuseries Premiere)
Oct. 23
How to With John Wilson
Oct. 24:
Emma (HBO)
Oct. 25:
The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 27:
Ghosts, Season 2
It: Chapter Two (HBO)
John Lewis: Good Trouble
The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 28:
Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO)
Oct. 29:
Vida Perfecta, Season 1
Oct. 30:
Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (HBO)
Oct. 31:
Black Christmas (HBO)
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
ESPN+
To be announced.
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDB TV, Tubi, Peacock
IMDb TV
Oct. 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
12 Rounds 3: Lockdown
A Very Brady Sequel
Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation
Black Beauty
Blue Streak
Can't Hardly Wait
Celtic Pride
Cinderella 3D
Closer
Deep Impact
Donnie Brasco
El Dorado
Event Horizon
Finding Forrester
Get Smart
Go Fish
Gummibär: The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'ever After 2: Snow White: Another Bite at the Apple
Hellbenders
It Takes Two
L.A. Confidential
Laurel Canyon
Layer Cake
Legion
Lincoln
Major League II
Midnight in Paris
My Dog Skip
My Little Pony: The Movie
Mystery, Alaska
Our Idiot Brother
Pinocchio
Real Steel
Rock Dog
Scream 4
Searching for Sugar Man
Snowflake, the White Gorilla
Starship Troopers
Step Up 2: The Streets
Step Up Revolution
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
The Adventures of Milo and Otis
The Big Wedding
The Dictator
The Dog Who Saved the Holidays
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
The Homesman
The Hurt Locker
The Natural
The Ring
Tombstone
True Lies
Urban Legend
VeggieTales: An Easter Carol
VeggieTales: Babysitter in Denile
VeggieTales: Bully Trouble
VeggieTales: Dr. Jiggle and Mr. Sly
VeggieTales: God Loves You Very Much
VeggieTales: If I Sang a Silly Song
VeggieTales: Larry Boy - Leggo My Ego
VeggieTales: Larry Boy- Larry Boy and the Angry Eyebrows
VeggieTales: Larry Boy- The Good, the Bad, and the Eggly
VeggieTales: Larry Boy- The Yodelnapper!
VeggieTales: Larry-Boy! And the Fib from Outer Space!
VeggieTales: Lessons from the Sock Drawer
VeggieTales: Little Ones Can Do Big Things Too!
VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans
VeggieTales: Moe and the Big Exit
VeggieTales: The Asparagus of La Mancha
VeggieTales: The End of Silliness? More Really Silly Songs!
VeggieTales: The Star of Christmas
VeggieTales: Very Silly Songs
Whiplash
Wings: Sky Force Heroes
Oct. 7
Schitt's Creek
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Tubi
Oct. 1
13 Going on 30
30 Days of Night
30 Days of Night: Dark Days
And So It Goes
Bleeding Steel
Cadillac Records
Cloverfield
Daddy Day Camp
The Da Vinci Code
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Enemy at the Gates
The Eye
Free Birds
Hector & The Search for Happiness
Hostel 3
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
Johnny Mnemonic
Kate & Leopold
LEGO Masters Season 1
Monster Trucks
Resident Evil
Sin City
The Soloist
The Tailor of Panama
Tarzan
The Trust
Vampire in Brooklyn
White House Down
Wind River
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Peacock
Oct. 1
Apocalypto
A Beautiful Mind
Charmed Seasons 1-8
Cold Case Files
Darkman
Down A Dark Hall
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Fall Seasons 1-3
Fast & Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Firestarter: Rekindled
First 48
For a Good Time, Call…
Get Him to the Greek
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Hollowman
It Follows
King Kong
Knock Knock
Miss Congeniality
Monster High: Great Scarier Reef
Monster High: Welcome to Monster High
Monster House
Monster-in-Law
Parks and Recreation Seasons 1-7
Pitch Black
Prime
Psycho
Rear Window
Riddick
R.I.P.D
San Andreas
Saturday Night Live Seasons 1-45
Shrek
Sinister
Smokin' Aces
So Shook Season 1
Spine Chilling Stories Seasons 1-2
Tale of Desperaux
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Birds
The Boy Next Door
The Blues Brothers
The Lonely Guy
The Wedding Date
You, Me and Dupree
Oct. 5
The Rich Eisen Show
Oct. 8
Code 404
Oct. 9
Hell's Kitchen Season 18
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18
Oct. 15
Casper and Wendy's Ghostly Adventures
Curse of Chucky
Freedia Got a Gun
La Casa De Al Lado
Mr. Mercedes
Oct. 16
The Purge Season 2
Oct. 21
Madagascar: A Little Wild Halloween
Oct. 23
The Way I See It