It'll probably be a while before you can visit Disney's theme parks again, but its streaming service is still wide open for a getaway experience. Disney+ has revealed the full list of what originals and library additions will be available on the streaming service in May.

Disney+ will be celebrating Star Wars Day in a big way on Monday, May 4 by debuting Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a new docuseries about the making of The Mandalorian Season 1 (cue all those Baby Yoda-loving squeals!). The eight-part behind-the-scenes special will be presented by the show's creator Jon Favreau and feature interviews with the cast and crew, show off how some of the show's snazziest effects were pulled off, and more.

Meanwhile, May 4 is also when the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will arrive, bringing the seven-season-long show to its conclusion. (These two worlds will collide again, of course, when The Mandalorian returns for its second season in October, with Rosario Dawson reportedly bringing new screen life to Clone Wars favorite Ahsoka Tano.)

Here's what's coming to Disney+ in May.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Photo: Disney+

May 1

New Library Titles

Awesome Animals Season 1

Birth of Europe Season 1

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin Season 1

CAR SOS Seasons 1-7

Disney Kirby Buckets Seasons 1-3

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 1

Love & Vets Season 1

Nature's Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor Season 1

Primal Survivor Seasons 1-4

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe Season 1

United States of Animals Season 1

Unlikely Animal Friends Season 3

Water Birds

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 106 - "Slimy yet Satisfying"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 - "Shattered"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 - "Star Wars: Clock"

One Day at Disney Episode 122 - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"

Prop Culture (S1)

May 2

New Library Titles

John Carter

May 4

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere - "Directing"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars S7 Finale- "Victory and Death"

May 8

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 107 - "Anyone Can Cook"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"

One Day at Disney Episode 123 - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 - "Legacy"

Disney Insider Episode 105 - "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"

May 15

New Library Titles

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 108 - "Worth Melting For"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 - "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"

One Day at Disney Episode 124 - "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"

It's a Dog's Life Series Premiere - "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs"

May 22

New Library Titles

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Disney Just Roll with It Season 1

Disney Mech-X4 Seasons 1-2

Disney Vampirina Season 3

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM Season 1

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel's Future Adventures Season 2

Disney+ Originals

The Big Fib Season 1

Be Our Chef Episode 109 - "Tiana's Place"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 - "Bambi: Lanterns"

One Day at Disney Episode 125 - "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer"