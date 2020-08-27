We're getting awfully close to the end of Supernatural and The CW is here to remind you of that devastating reality with a new trailer for the upcoming fall premiere, titled "Trouble" and airing Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c. In the sneak peek, which dropped late Thursday evening, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) return to the road as they gear up for one major showdown with Chuck in the ending of all endings.

Highlights include Sam delivering a heartfelt speech to Dean touching on their unbreakable bond as brothers (my emotions!!), a teary-eyed Cas (Misha Collins) and Dean — because Winchester angst is the beating heart of this beautifully brutal show-- Jack (Alexander Calvert) flexing more of his Nephilim powers (but can he actually kill Chuck???), and Dean rocking his best Ebeneezer Scrooge pajamas because we could really use some levity in this emotional journey to the end.

Supernatural Season 15: Premiere Date, Series Finale Date, Spoilers, and Everything Else We Know

If we're going by the preview, which promises fire and brimstone with stormy clouds and asteroids falling from the sky, Team Free Will is in for one hell of a last ride.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on the CW. The series finale is set to air Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8.

PHOTOS: The Most Gorgeous Supernatural Portraits and Promos Ever