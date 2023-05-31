New Sling TV Deal lets you Stream Live TV and Sports for Cheap

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Get half off on your first month of Sling TV

In the market for a new streaming TV service? Not sure where to start with all the many different services you can choose from? Well, Sling TV wants to simplify the decision for you by offering half off the price of your first month subscribing to either of its base packages. You can also get a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite and a month of Showtime, MGM+, and AMC+ for free for a limited time.

If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together. If you want ESPN and all the live sports that come with it, you need the Orange package. There are also 25 basic cable channels that are included with either package.

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to a massive amount of on-demand content, both movies and shows, and of course you can also add-on premium channels.

The discount isn't the only incentives Sling has running right now, too. Signing up for a new account and subscribing will also net you a free month of MGM+, Showtime, and AMC+. And if you subscribe before the end of June, you'll also receive a voucher for a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite that you can use to stream your Sling channels on.