Netflix's Wednesday Is Coming to Blu-ray, a Rarity for the Streaming Service

The Netflix series Wednesday, a spin-off of The Addams Family starring Jenna Ortega that was produced by Tim Burton himself, pretty much broke every viewership record Netflix had when it premiered in late 2022, but there was little reason to expect a physical release of the show--Netflix just doesn't do that these days with its TV series. But Wednesday turned out to be the rare exception, and you can preorder Season 1 on Blu-ray or DVD ahead of its release on March 26, for just $20. Check it out.

Ortega was already a rising star before Wednesday launched on Netflix, but this series, with its gargantuan viewership, took her stardom to a whole other level and in turn led to the Ortega-starring Scream VI becoming the biggest earner in that franchise's history just a couple months later. Given the exceptional success of this series, it makes some sense that Netflix would give it special treatment, particularly if a normal home video release was something Burton pushed for.

The other benefit to releasing Wednesday on home video right now is it distracts from the wait for Wednesday Season 2, which was delayed by the dual writers' and actors' strikes last year. Season 2 is still months away from beginning filming. But maybe having an excuse to rewatch Season 1 will help tide you over while you wait.

