To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Gilmore Girls, The CW has made a special announcement. On Monday, the network revealed that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will make its non-streaming debut with a four-night TV premiere throughout the week of Thanksgiving, beginning on Monday, Nov. 23 at 8/7c and continuing each night through Thursday, Nov. 26.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life debuted as a Netflix Original in 2016 and featured the return of most of the beloved dramedy's characters, including Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy), Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), Lane Kim (Keiko Agena), Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry), Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), Paris Geller (Liza Weil), Kirk Gleason (Sean Gunn), Michel Gerard (Yanic Truesdale), Babette Dell (Sally Struthers), and more favorites from Stars Hollow.

10 Shows Like Gilmore Girls to Watch if You Like Gilmore Girls

The four-episode miniseries A Year in the Life spans all four seasons of a single year — in the same sequence as the lyrics of show's theme song, "Where You Lead" — as the now-32-year-old Rory grapples with unexpected employment woes and Emily mourns the loss of Richard (Edward Herrmann, who died in 2014).

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life's TV premiere schedule on The CW is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 23 at 8/7c: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, "Winter"

Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 8/7c: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, "Spring"

Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8/7c: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, "Summer"

Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8/7c: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, "Fall"

In addition to airing on The CW, the Gilmore Girls revival will also be available to stream on The CW's app and website for the 30 days following its television premiere.

Gilmore Girls originally premiered on The WB in 2000 and ended on The CW in 2007.

Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life are currently available to stream on Netflix.

PHOTOS: 19 Stars Who Were on Gilmore Girls Before They Were Famous