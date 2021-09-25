Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Red Notice, and More Trailers and First Looks from Netflix's TUDUM Event

Holy trailers, Batman! Netflix's TUDUM, a virtual global fan event, celebrated over 70 different series and 28 films. Over 145 Netflix talent participated in the streaming festival that brought first looks, trailers, and breaking news from so many of your favorite shows and upcoming movies. The festival only lasted three hours but we got looks at highly anticipated series like Stranger Things Season 4, The Witcher Season 2, Bridgerton Season 2, and so, so much more. On the movie side, we got better looks at Red Notice starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, plus and an exclusive clip from Don't Look Up -- the all-star political comedy that will surely be in the 2022 Oscar race.

Sounds like a lot, right? There's definitely a lot to catch up on, but TV Guide has your back and has collected all of the trailers and first looks that Netflix debuted on Saturday. You can check them out below.

Super Crooks

It's anime heist time! This adaptation centers on Johnny Bolt, a small-time crook who recruits the ultimate team to pull off the ultimate heist. It arrives on Netflix just in time for Thanksgiving on Nov. 25.

Stranger Things

The Stranger Things Season 4 teaser gave us a look at Creel House, a new locale that will make its debut in the upcoming season. Something tells us that nothing good ever happens here.

It's time to say goodbye to one of the best heist shows to ever do a heist. This sneak peek gave us a little inside look at what we can expect from the Spanish series' final episodes.

The goodbyes don't stop there. TUDUM also unveiled a first look at the fourth and final season of Ozark. It will do nothing to relieve your anxiety about which of the Byrdes will make it out of this mess in one piece.

jeen-yuhs

A three-part documentary about Kanye West is coming to Netflix. The intimate portrait of the tortured rapper covers two decades of his career, from his early days trying to break through to becoming a globally known hip-hop star. (Warning: The clip contains NSFW language.)

Meet Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley)! She is a match for the surly Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in this exclusive clip from Season 2 that tees up the enemies to lovers storyline we can't wait to watch play out.

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman and series stars Tom Sturridge, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste delivered an exclusive first look at the upcoming adaptation of Gaiman's beloved graphic novel series. New character posters were also unveiled on The Sandman social media.

It's time to head back to the dojo! The cast of Cobra Kai revealed the Season 4 premiere date with a super fun video that teased what's to come in the upcoming season. We go back to the valley on Dec. 31, 2021.

Arcane

The first team-up between Netflix and Riot games got an all-new trailer for TUDUM. The gamer series will bring the League of Legends to Netflix when it premieres on Saturday, Nov. 6

A new Vikings adventure begins on Netflix with Valhalla, and fans got to meet the new heroes (and villains) at the center of the new series.

The Chestnut Man

TUDUM also showcased international series, including the Danish import The Chestnut Man. The behind-the-scenes featurette gives fans a look inside the series about two detectives who are on the hunt for a serial killer. This could be just the thing to help you forget about Mindhunter.

It's the sophomore season you didn't know you wanted? Netflix announced when the second season of the hit docu-series was premiering and gave a refresher on Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and Season 1. The madness returns on Nov. 17.

Let's jam! TUDUM delivered the wicked cool title sequence of Cowboy Bebop, the Jon Cho-centered live-action adaptation of the iconic 1998 anime of the same name, and it shows just how close the live-action take plans to stay to the original anime.

If you enjoy love triangles on the side of your croissants and Parisian fantasy living, then look no further. Here's the Emily in Paris Season 2 premiere date announcement. The new season drops Dec. 22.

Royal fans, feast your eyes on the new Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) in this adorable message ahead of Season 5. Unfortunately, you'll be waiting until November 2022 until new episodes arrive.

On the young-adult front, TUDUM delivered an exclusive clip from Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick's upcoming limited series about the ex-quarterback's high school years that led him to become an activist.

Music, drama, and romance intertwine in this reboot of the Mexican telenovela coming to Netflix in 2022. Above is a sneak peek at the cast's musical talent and the new uniforms.

Inside Job

Are you someone that wanted to storm Area 51 at the start of the pandemic? Then the new trailer for Netflix's adult animated comedy about employees of the Deep State who are charged with keeping conspiracy theories a secret is just for you.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Get your first-ever behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher prequel Blood Origin, which takes place 1200 years before the flagship series and will explain how the conjunction of spheres came to be.

If you thought you got enough Witcher news at Witcher con earlier this year, think again. TUDUM arrived with two exclusive clips from the upcoming season, giving fans a little taste of what Geralt (Henry Cavill) is up against in the upcoming episodes.

And the festival ended with a brand new trailer for Season 2 -- and the announcement that The Witcher Season 3 is coming.

