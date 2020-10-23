Aside from asking everyone you know what they're watching, Netflix's self-reported Top 10 rankings are pretty much the only way to tell how popular a Netflix show or movie is. The list for Friday, Oct. 23 has a lot of movement outside of the Top 4, with edgy high school drama Grand Army slowly climbing up the chart to No. 5 and Emily in Paris falling to No. 9. The list's new entry is coming-of-age dark comedy Yes, God, Yes at No. 6.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: The Queen's Gambit, Sarah Cooper Comedy Special

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, Oct. 23





For fans of: True crime, ghost stories | Is it good?: It will hold your attention

The popular Netflix continuation of the true crime series returns with more of those grisly details of murder and mystery that you just can't get enough of. It goes down easy if you like to be creeped out. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Horror that makes you sad | Is it good?: Yes

Season 2 of the moody, emotionally heavy horror anthology (the first was The Haunting of Hill House) is loosely based on Henry James' The Turn of the Screw. If you don't go into it expecting a Hill House redux, you won't be disappointed, because Bly Manor is really good, but it's different. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 2)





3. Rebecca

For fans of: Remakes of Alfred Hitchcock movies (so no one, really) | Is it good?: There's a reason you don't remake Hitchcock

The first adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel won Alfred Hitchcock his only Best Picture Oscar. The second is a well-appointed dud. Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Armie Hammer star in this limp and lifeless period piece. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: David Letterman's big white beard | Is it good?: No Netflix show has more in-depth conversations

Season 3 of David Letterman's celebrity interview show finds Dave talking with Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Lizzo, and Dave Chappelle. If you're only going to watch one, watch Chappelle. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: 13 Reasons Why | Is it good?: It's pretty average

Grand Army, adapted by playwright Katie Cappiello from her play Slut, follows five youths from different social circles at a Brooklyn high school as they confront racial and social issues, sexuality and sexual assault, and other controversial topics. It doesn't seem to be performing very well — it was released last Friday and this is the highest it's been in the Top 10 — so we wouldn't recommend getting too attached to it, but it is finally climbing the chart, so we'll see. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in October





6. Yes, God, Yes

For fans of: Female-focused coming-of-age sex comedies | Is it good?: It's very smart and funny

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer stars as a Catholic high school student in the year 2000 who has eye-opening experiences, both sexually and about how the world works, while on a religious retreat. For fans of Pen15, Lady Bird, Booksmart, etc. (Yesterday's rank: N/A)





7. Tremors: Shrieker Island

For fans of: Tremors, Jurassic Park knockoffs | Is it good?: What do you think?

The seventh installment in the unkillable Tremors comedic monster movie franchise is basically a budget Jurassic Park, with raptor-like creatures called "shriekers" picking off people sent to a tropical island to deal with an infestation. Napoleon Dynamite is in it. It's trash, but it's fun, self-aware trash. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





8. Cocomelon

For fans of: Singalongs, nursery rhymes | Is it good?: Little kids can't get enough of it

The other day I met someone who works for the company that makes Cocomelon, and she gave me some context about how it got so big on YouTube that other companies started licensing it in order to get a piece of the Cocomelon pie. It's one of those things that if you're not regularly around little kids, you might not ever hear about it, but if you are, it's all you hear about. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





For fans of: Sex and the City, Younger, Ze French | Is it good?: It's a rom-com, for better and worse

Taking off to Paris sounds like a dream given the current circumstances, so watch Emily do it in this romantic comedy about a young Yank who takes a job in the City of Light to lend an American perspective — perhaps too aggressively American — to a French marketing firm. And as one does in Paris, she joneses for some looooove. [TV Guide review / More shows like Emily in Paris] (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: Good vibes, Arrested Development, Catherine O'Hara | Is it good?: It's simply the best

Following a night to remember at this year's Emmys, the critics' comedy darling brings its final season to Netflix, the service it owes for much of its rejuvenated success following a much less-seen run on Pop TV. It's a busy season, with its characters heading to complete their arcs, but it never loses touch with its warmth. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 9)