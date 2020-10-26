Aside from asking everyone you know what they're watching, Netflix's self-reported Top 10 rankings are pretty much the only way to tell how popular a Netflix show or movie is. The list for Monday, Oct. 26 is topped by three things that came out Friday: limited series The Queen's Gambit, family movie Over the Moon, and historical action series Barbarians. Plus, after dropping off the list last week, Hubie Halloween returned over the weekend, and is hanging on today.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, Oct. 26





For fans of: Chess, drugs, and character drama | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows of the year

Future superstar Anya Taylor-Joy (she's been cast as young Furiosa in the next Mad Max movie) stars in this literary adaptation as Beth Harmon, a brilliant but troubled chess champion in 1950s Kentucky. She was an orphan who, in her youth, developed an incredible skill for the game but also a debilitating addiction to pills, which quiet her obsessive mind. It's a detailed character study of brilliance and madness that's usually reserved for male characters. It comes from one of Netflix's go-to limited series producers, Godless' Scott Frank. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





2. Over the Moon

For fans of: Coco, Inside Out | Is it good?: It's cute

This moving animated family musical is inspired by a Chinese folktale about the moon goddess Chang'e. A girl whose mother died builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove that the moon goddess is real. Oscar winner Glen Keane directs, and the voice cast includes Philippa Soo, John Cho, Margaret Cho, and Ken Jeong. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





3. Barbarians

For fans of: Vikings | Is it good?: Not as good as Vikings!

A Germanic tribe battles the Romans in 9 A.D. in this German-language historical epic. It should hold you over until Vikings: Valhalla comes to Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: True crime, ghost stories | Is it good?: It will hold your attention

The popular Netflix continuation of the true crime series returns with more of those grisly details of murder and mystery that you just can't get enough of. It goes down easy if you like to be creeped out. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: David Letterman's big white beard | Is it good?: No Netflix show has more in-depth conversations

Season 3 of David Letterman's celebrity interview show finds Dave talking with Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Lizzo, and Dave Chappelle. If you're only going to watch one, watch Chappelle. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Horror that makes you sad | Is it good?: Yes

Season 2 of the moody, emotionally heavy horror anthology (the first was The Haunting of Hill House) is loosely based on Henry James' The Turn of the Screw. If you don't go into it expecting a Hill House redux, you won't be disappointed, because Bly Manor is really good, but it's different. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 6)





7. Rebecca

For fans of: Remakes of Alfred Hitchcock movies (so no one, really) | Is it good?: There's a reason you don't remake Hitchcock

The first adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel won Alfred Hitchcock his only Best Picture Oscar. The second is a well-appointed dud. Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Armie Hammer star in this limp and lifeless period piece. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 7)





For fans of: 13 Reasons Why | Is it good?: It's pretty average

Grand Army, adapted by playwright Katie Cappiello from her play Slut, follows five youths from different social circles at a Brooklyn high school as they confront racial and social issues, sexuality and sexual assault, and other controversial topics. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





9. Hubie Halloween

For fans of: Sandler at his silliest | Is it good?: Honestly, yes

Adam Sandler's latest Netflix comedy is Halloween-themed. He plays a weird guy who loves Halloween more than anyone else in town, despite being easily terrified. And when there's a threat, it's up to him to save Halloween. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





10. Yes, God, Yes

For fans of: Female-focused coming-of-age sex comedies | Is it good?: It's very smart and funny

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer stars as a Catholic high school student in the year 2000 who has eye-opening experiences, both sexually and about how the world works, while on a religious retreat. For fans of Pen15, Lady Bird, Booksmart, etc. (Yesterday's rank: 9)