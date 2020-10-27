If it weren't for Netflix's daily Top 10 rankings, we might not ever know how popular its show are. The list for Tuesday, Oct. 27 is mostly a shuffle of what was on the list yesterday, with limited series The Queen's Gambit, violent action series Barbarians, and

family movie Over the Moon in the top three spots today. Two shows return after being off the list for a few days: the kids series Cocomelon and Emmy hog Schitt's Creek.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: Chess, drugs, and character drama | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows of the year

Future superstar Anya Taylor-Joy (she's been cast as young Furiosa in the next Mad Max movie) stars in this literary adaptation as Beth Harmon, a brilliant but troubled chess champion in 1950s Kentucky. She was an orphan who, in her youth, developed an incredible skill for the game but also a debilitating addiction to pills, which quiet her obsessive mind. It's a detailed character study of brilliance and madness that's usually reserved for male characters. It comes from one of Netflix's go-to limited series producers, Godless' Scott Frank. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





2. Barbarians

For fans of: Vikings | Is it good?: Not as good as Vikings!

A Germanic tribe battles the Romans in 9 A.D. in this German-language historical epic. It should hold you over until Vikings: Valhalla comes to Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





3. Over the Moon

For fans of: Coco, Inside Out | Is it good?: It's cute

This moving animated family musical is inspired by a Chinese folktale about the moon goddess Chang'e. A girl whose mother died builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove that the moon goddess is real. Oscar winner Glen Keane directs, and the voice cast includes Philippa Soo, John Cho, Margaret Cho, and Ken Jeong. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: True crime, ghost stories | Is it good?: It will hold your attention

The popular Netflix continuation of the true crime series returns with more of those grisly details of murder and mystery that you just can't get enough of. It goes down easy if you like to be creeped out. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: Horror that makes you sad | Is it good?: Yes

Season 2 of the moody, emotionally heavy horror anthology (the first was The Haunting of Hill House) is loosely based on Henry James' The Turn of the Screw. If you don't go into it expecting a Hill House redux, you won't be disappointed, because Bly Manor is really good, but it's different. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: David Letterman's big white beard | Is it good?: No Netflix show has more in-depth conversations

Season 3 of David Letterman's celebrity interview show finds Dave talking with Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Lizzo, and Dave Chappelle. If you're only going to watch one, watch Chappelle. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: 13 Reasons Why | Is it good?: It's pretty average

Grand Army, adapted by playwright Katie Cappiello from her play Slut, follows five youths from different social circles at a Brooklyn high school as they confront racial and social issues, sexuality and sexual assault, and other controversial topics. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





8. Cocomelon

For fans of: Applesauce, milk, teething rings | Is it good?: I don't know, ask a baby

Need some sweet relief from that crying toddler of yours? Park them in front of this sing-along series. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





9. Rebecca

For fans of: Remakes of Alfred Hitchcock movies (so no one, really) | Is it good?: There's a reason you don't remake Hitchcock

The first adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel won Alfred Hitchcock his only Best Picture Oscar. The second is a well-appointed dud. Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Armie Hammer star in this limp and lifeless period piece. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 7)





10. Schitt's Creek

For fans of: Heartwarming comedy, maple syrup, Catherine O'Hara | Is it good?: It's one of the best

The critics' darling has finished its six-season run, but not before sweeping the 2020 Emmys comedy categories. It follows a rich family who loses everything... except the small town they bought as a joke. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)