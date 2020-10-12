Aside from asking everyone you know what they're watching, Netflix's self-reported Top 10 rankings are pretty much the only way to tell how popular a Netflix show or movie is. The list for Monday, Oct. 12 is topped by The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second season of Mike Flanagan's horror anthology that came out on Friday. Netflix's latest Adam Sandler movie Hubie Halloween has slipped to No. 2, and Emily in Paris is holding at No. 3. Meanwhile, American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules has risen all the way to No. 4 after several days on the chart, which means people must be watching and enjoying it. Who would have thought. (Note: We forgot to check the list on Sunday, so "yesterday's rankings" are for Saturday. Apologies.)

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: Horror that makes you sad | Is it good?: Yes

Season 2 of the moody, emotionally heavy horror anthology (the first was The Haunting of Hill House) is loosely based on Henry James' The Turn of the Screw. If you don't go into it expecting a Hill House redux, you won't be disappointed, because Bly Manor is really good, but it's different. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 2)





2. Hubie Halloween

For fans of: Sandler at his silliest | Is it good?: Honestly...yes

Adam Sandler plays a weird, easily scared guy named Hubie who's Salem, Mass.' self-appointed "Halloween monitor," which means he annoys everyone and everyone ignores him. But then spoOoOky stuff starts happening, and it's up to Hubie to save Halloween. If you go into it expecting to have a lighthearted good time, you will. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Sex and the City, Younger, Ze French | Is it good?: It's a rom-com, for better and worse

Taking off to Paris sounds like a dream given the current circumstances, so watch Emily do it in this romantic comedy about a young Yank who takes a job in the City of Light to lend an American perspective — perhaps too aggressively American — to a French marketing firm. And as one does in Paris, she joneses for some looooove. [TV Guide review / More shows like Emily in Paris] (Yesterday's rank: 3)





4. American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules

For fans of: Direct-to-DVD-quality reboots of long-dormant franchises | Is it good?: LOL

The American Pie teen sex comedy film franchise seemed to have been put to rest with 2012's American Reunion, but now it's back, with a group of girls instead of guys. It has a couple of former Disney Channel stars in the cast, and is directed by straight-to-video sequel specialist Mike Elliot, who seems like an interesting guy. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





5. American Murder: The Family Next Door

For fans of: Very sad true crime | Is it good?: It's a chilling true crime story told in a unique way

This documentary is about the murder of a woman named Shannan Watts and her two children by her husband Chris. It's a searing and painful exploration of domestic violence, and shows the stark difference between the personas we put online and the truth of our real lives through footage directly from the Watts family, police body cams, and Shannan's social media posts. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Good vibes, Arrested Development, Catherine O'Hara | Is it good?: It's simply the best

Following a night to remember at this year's Emmys, the critics' comedy darling brings its final season to Netflix, the service it owes for much of its rejuvenated success following a much less-seen run on Pop TV. It's a busy season, with its characters heading to complete their arcs, but it never loses touch with its warmth. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: post-apocalyptic sci-fi | Is it good?: People are mad about the final season

The seventh and final season of The 100 is now on Netflix, and according to our colleague Lindsay MacDonald's Twitter mentions, it's controversial. Check it out and decide for yourself. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: The X-Files, canned margaritas | Is it good?: We say it's the fourth best show on television

Season 1 of this CBS procedural is now on loan to Netflix to build interest in the show before Season 2 premieres later this year. It uses the tried-and-true premise of a skeptic (a forensic psychologist played by Katja Herbers) and a believer (a priest in training played by Mike Colter) investigating inexplicable occurrences, in this case possible demonic possessions on behalf of the Catholic Church's, how should we say, exorcism department. Since it comes from The Good Wife's Robert and Michelle King, it has an uncommon amount of intelligence, ripped-from-the-headlines relevance, and off-kilter humor. Highly recommended. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





For fans of: American Horror Story, Hollywood | Is it good?: Depends on how much you like Ryan Murphy's schtick

Sarah Paulson stars in this psychological thriller origin story for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's Nurse Ratched. Some of the storytelling is shaky, but you might be able to overlook it while you enjoy the gorgeous visuals and Paulson's performance. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 9)





10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Singalongs, nursery rhymes | Is it good?: Little kids can't get enough of it

The other day I met someone who works for the company that makes Cocomelon, and she gave me some context about how it got so big on YouTube that other companies started licensing it in order to get a piece of the Cocomelon pie. It's one of those things that if you're not regularly around little kids, you might not ever hear about it, but if you are, it's all you hear about. (Yesterday's rank: N/A)

