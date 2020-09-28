Netflix doesn't publicly disclose specific ratings information. Any numbers the streaming service shares are self-serving, and juked to the point of near-absurdity (Netflix counts watching two minutes of one episode as a view). The closest thing Netflix observers can get to the company actually giving an unbiased report of what's popular on the platform is the Netflix Top 10.

On September 25, the Netflix Top 10 is topped by Ryan Murphy's Ratched, which has been in the No. 1 spot since it was released on Sept. 18. It's followed by the new Millie Bobby Brown-led movie Enola Holmes at No. 2. Things get really weird at No. 3, which is the 2011 Hugh Jackman robo-boxing movie Real Steel, which arrived on Netflix yesterday and apparently people really wanted to watch. And Away, one of Netflix's biggest releases of the month, has slid out of the Top 10.

But which of these shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, Sept. 25





For fans of: American Horror Story, Hollywood | Is it good?: Depends on how much you like Ryan Murphy's schtick

Sarah Paulson stars in this psychological thriller origin story for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's Nurse Ratched. Some of the storytelling is shaky, but you might be able to overlook it while you enjoy the gorgeous visuals and Paulson's performance. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 1)





2. Enola Holmes

For fans of: Eleven from Stranger Things, Fleabag | Is it good?: Yeah, it's a lot of fun

Eleven goes back in time to star in this very entertaining YA riff on the Sherlock Holmes story. MBB stars as Sherlock's kid sister, a sleuth in her own right, who's looking for her missing mother. You'll be charmed by her Phoebe Waller-Bridge-style asides and glances at the camera. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: Creed, Transformers, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots | Is it good?: It's pretty OK

Huge Ackman plays a washed-up boxer who gets a shot at redemption controlling a robot pugilist in this sci-fi riff on the boxing movie genre. It's directed by Shawn Levy, who went on to even greater success as a director and executive producer of Stranger Things. If this movie had been made today, it would have been a Netflix Original. (Yesterday's rank: N/A)





For fans of: Uhhhh Jurassic Park | Is it good?: For an animated TV spin-off, very

"Jurassic World but truly for kids" is actually a really good idea! This is all the action of the PG-13 movies in a PG animated series form. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





5. The Smurfs 2

For fans of: Rude humor, the color blue | Is it good?: It smurfs

Hank Azaria in heavy prosthetic makeup played Gargamel in the live-action parts of this hybrid movie. He probably didn't have to do that. He's very rich! (Yesterday's rank: 4)





6. The Take

For fans of: Turn Up Charlie, straight-to-DVD action thrillers | Is it good?: It's passable as a terrorist conspiracy flick

Netflix raided the bargain bin for this 2016 action thriller, formerly known as Bastille Day, that got new life since coming to the streamer last week. Idris Elba stars as a CIA agent who teams up with a pickpocketing Robb Stark (Richard Madden) to thwart a terrorist attack in Paris. Be warned: Both Madden and Elba do American accents! The horror! (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: James Spader, conspiracy thrillers | Is it good?: For what it is, it's one of the best

NBC's reliable "unlikely ally helps the FBI catch bad guys" crime series has entered the Netflix Top 10 thanks to the arrival of the most recent season on the streaming service. Season 7 finds Liz Keen (Megan Boone) teaming up with her devious long-lost mother to wage a covert investigation into who Red Reddington (James Spader) really is. Even if you don't watch The Blacklist, you should check out the half-animated season finale, which was an emergency ending devised amid quarantine. It's a really interesting and unique artifact of this moment. [More shows like The Blacklist] (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: Teenage Bounty Hunters, GLOW | Is it good?: Yep, it's a surprisingly fun time!

Originally a YouTube Red series, Cobra Kai is the continuation of the Karate Kid film series that you didn't know you needed. The twist here is that it's mostly told from the perspective of Johnny (William Zabka), whose life never really recovered after Danielson (Ralph Macchio) crane-kicked his nose to the other side of his face. [More shows like Cobra Kai] (Yesterday's rank: 7)





9. American Barbecue Showdown

For fans of: MEAT | Is it good?: MEAT

A Southern take on the cooking competition show, where barbecue chefs compete to see who can smoke the best pork, beef, opossum, etc. The format makes for an entertaining show no matter what, and this is a particularly delicious competition. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





10. Cocomelon



For fans of: Nursery rhymes, kids' songs | Is it good?: Babies love it

This pre-school age singalong show reentered the Top 10 yesterday after more than a week off. We have a feeling this one is getting rewatched a loooooot. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

