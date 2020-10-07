Aside from asking everyone you know what they're watching, Netflix's self-reported Top 10 rankings are pretty much the only way to tell how popular a Netflix show or movie is. On Wednesday, Oct. 7, true crime documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door is still holding on to the top spot, where it's been sitting for a week now, while Emily in Paris, a new romantic comedy from Sex and the City's Darren Star, has so far topped out at No. 2 since its debut on Friday. Schitt's Creek sits at No. 3 and Evil is showing strong word-of-mouth growth as it moves into the No. 4 slot. Ratched is down to No. 5

The most surprising title in the Top 10 is at No. 6: American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules. That's right, there's a BRAND NEW American Pie movie. They're reviving that franchise, with an actress named Lizzie Broadway playing "Stephanie Stiffler." Weird times!

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Adam Sandler's Halloween Movie, Schitt's Creek

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, Oct. 7





1. American Murder: The Family Next Door

For fans of: Very sad true crime | Is it good?: It's a chilling true crime story told in a unique way

This documentary is about the murder of a woman named Shannan Watts and her two children by her husband Chris. It's a searing and painful exploration of domestic violence, and shows the stark difference between the personas we put online and the truth of our real lives through footage directly from the Watts family, police body cams, and Shannan's social media posts. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Sex and the City, Younger, Ze French | Is it good?: It's a rom-com, for better and worse

Taking off to Paris sounds like a dream given the current circumstances, so watch Emily do it in this romantic comedy about a young Yank who takes a job in the City of Light to lend an American perspective — perhaps too aggressively American — to a French marketing firm. And as one does in Paris, she joneses for some looooove. [TV Guide review / More shows like Emily in Paris] (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: Good vibes, Arrested Development, Catherine O'Hara | Is it good?: It's simply the best

Following a night to remember at this year's Emmys, the critics' comedy darling brings its final season to Netflix, the service it owes for much of its rejuvenated success following a much less-seen run on Pop TV. It's a busy season, with its characters heading to complete their arcs, but it never loses touch with its warmth. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: The X-Files, canned margaritas | Is it good?: We say it's the fourth best show on television

Season 1 of this CBS procedural is now on loan to Netflix to build interest in the show before Season 2 premieres later this year. It uses the tried-and-true premise of a skeptic (a forensic psychologist played by Katja Herbers) and a believer (a priest in training played by Mike Colter) investigating inexplicable occurrences, in this case possible demonic possessions on behalf of the Catholic Church's, how should we say, exorcism department. Since it comes from The Good Wife's Robert and Michelle King, it has an uncommon amount of intelligence, ripped-from-the-headlines relevance, and off-kilter humor. Highly recommended. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: American Horror Story, Hollywood | Is it good?: Depends on how much you like Ryan Murphy's schtick

Sarah Paulson stars in this psychological thriller origin story for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's Nurse Ratched. Some of the storytelling is shaky, but you might be able to overlook it while you enjoy the gorgeous visuals and Paulson's performance. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 4)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in October





6. American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules

For fans of: Direct-to-DVD-quality reboots of long-dormant franchises | Is it good?: LOL

The American Pie teen sex comedy film franchise seemed to have been put to rest with 2012's American Reunion, but now it's back, with a group of girls instead of guys. It has a couple of former Disney Channel stars in the cast, and is directed by straight-to-video sequel specialist Mike Elliot, who seems like an interesting guy. (Yesterday's rank: N/A)





For fans of: Adam Sandler | Is it good?: If you're a Sandfan, it's one of his best

Hey zoomers, wanna see what Riverdale's Cole Sprouse was like as a little kid? I have to assume it's Bughead stans watching this early-period Sandler classic, where a slacker adapts a 5-year-old boy played by Cole and his twin brother Dylan, because they weren't yet born when this movie was a big deal. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: La Femme Nikita, Léon: The Professional | Is it good?: The action scenes are

Zoe Saldana stars as an assassin seeking revenge on the people who killed her family in this action flick written and produced by French action maestro Luc Besson. It features performances by two men who would at separate times go on to be the male lead of Fear the Walking Dead, Cliff Curtis and Lennie James. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





For fans of: The troops, well-made war movies | Is it good?: Yes

After a successful run on video on demand, director Rod Lurie's dramatization of the Battle of Kamdesh in Afghanistan in 2009, when a small force of American and Latvian soldiers defended a combat outpost against the Taliban, is now on Netflix. It stars Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom, and has been praised by veterans of the battle for its realism and its respect. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Singalongs, nursery rhymes | Is it good?: Little kids can't get enough of it

The other day I met someone who works for the company that makes Cocomelon, and she gave me some context about how it got so big on YouTube that other companies started licensing it in order to get a piece of the Cocomelon pie. It's one of those things that if you're not regularly around little kids, you might not ever hear about it, but if you are, it's all you hear about. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far