Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 22

Have you started the eerie terror of 1899 yet?
Maybe it's because people are already traveling or are trapped in their bedrooms while their mother-in-law lurks outside, but Thanksgiving week is delivering very little change in Netflix's Top 10 lists of movies and shows. In fact, there is only one new entry on either list, and that's the 2015 family movie Goosebumps, which enters the Top 10 movies list at No. 10. That means that the eerie mystery box series 1899 — what's with that creepy kid and his pyramid!?!? — is still the most-watched show and the family adventure film Slumberland is the most popular movie on Netflix. Things will change later this week when Wednesday comes out on... Wednesday.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark
Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships
Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Totally extreme '90s nostalgia, the little guy vs. The Man
Is it good?: It's sadly more into '90s stock footage than the actual story
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Thinking conspiracy theories are dumb and funny
Is it good?: Yeah, it's pretty good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Ancient Aliens
Is it good?: Not really, but whatever
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: DraaAaAaammaaAaa
Is it good?: There's a reason this Spanish teen soap is one of Netflix's longest-running shows
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more
Is it good?: It will sweep you away
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Cheap-looking digital effects, Jason Momoa
Is it good?: It's such a Netflix movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: legal thrillers, the South
Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Freddie Prinze Jr., pop stars dating normies
Is it good?: It's a holiday rom-com hit
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Fighting for justice, uncovering military scandals
Is it good?: It'll stick with you
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies
Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Flo Pugh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Is it good?: It's a beautifully shot, well-acted psychological drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Supernatural Westerns, direct-to-DVD sequels
Is it good?: It's stupid, but it's pretty fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Spooky but not too spooky, Jack Black
Is it good?: It's a fun adaptation of the books
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Nov. 22
