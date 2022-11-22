Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 22

1899 Netflix

Maybe it's because people are already traveling or are trapped in their bedrooms while their mother-in-law lurks outside, but Thanksgiving week is delivering very little change in Netflix's Top 10 lists of movies and shows. In fact, there is only one new entry on either list, and that's the 2015 family movie Goosebumps, which enters the Top 10 movies list at No. 10. That means that the eerie mystery box series 1899 — what's with that creepy kid and his pyramid!?!? — is still the most-watched show and the family adventure film Slumberland is the most popular movie on Netflix. Things will change later this week when Wednesday comes out on... Wednesday.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Lego City Adventures Season 4: More fun in Metropolis with the brick people.

More fun in Metropolis with the brick people. Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would: Comedian Trevor Noah tells jokes at people.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me Saeed Adyani/Netflix

For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Totally extreme '90s nostalgia, the little guy vs. The Man

Is it good?: It's sadly more into '90s stock footage than the actual story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Thinking conspiracy theories are dumb and funny

Is it good?: Yeah, it's pretty good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Ancient Aliens

Is it good?: Not really, but whatever

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: DraaAaAaammaaAaa

Is it good?: There's a reason this Spanish teen soap is one of Netflix's longest-running shows

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Marlow Barkley and Jason Momoa, Slumberland Netflix

For fans of: Cheap-looking digital effects, Jason Momoa

Is it good?: It's such a Netflix movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: legal thrillers, the South

Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Freddie Prinze Jr., pop stars dating normies

Is it good?: It's a holiday rom-com hit

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Fighting for justice, uncovering military scandals

Is it good?: It'll stick with you

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Flo Pugh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Is it good?: It's a beautifully shot, well-acted psychological drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Supernatural Westerns, direct-to-DVD sequels

Is it good?: It's stupid, but it's pretty fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Spooky but not too spooky, Jack Black

Is it good?: It's a fun adaptation of the books

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



